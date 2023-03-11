First ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ reviews praise a fun-filled romp for old and new fans alike

Dungeons & Dragons has long harbored a need for redemption on the big screen, and geeks of all ages have been crossing their fingers for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves to be that very torch-bearer.

In 2000, a Dungeons & Dragons film adaptation was sicced upon the world. It was an utter failure in the books of both critics and the box office, but it somehow managed to spurn two sequels that, of course, met a similar fate. But now, with Honor Among Thieves‘ world debut at South by Southwest just yesterday, the reviews have come spilling in, and by all accounts, Chris Pine and company have rolled a triumphant nat-20 with this one.

Pine stars as Edgin Darvis, a bard who finds himself spearheading a team of ragtag adventurers. They make the heinous mistake of pulling a job for an evil Red Wizard aiming to create a world-threatening legion of undead. Armed with their trusty gear, magic, and varying levels of enthusiasm, the team sets off on a quest to thwart the Red Wizard and put an end to their plans.

Jacob Hall of /Film favorably compared Honor Among Thieves to the classic fantasy comedy The Princess Bride, suggesting that the film’s creativity levels are off the charts, matched only by the obvious heart that went into the film’s most important beats.

“Their interpretation of the game’s infinite pool of fantastical options and monsters and adventures is powered by humor and heart, a take that is more Princess Bride with big action than grim ‘n’ gritty dark fantasy. It can’t help but feel like a specific take torn straight from someone’s table.”

Variety‘s Owen Gleiberman called the film “irresistible,” and praised its ability to be equally accessible for those in the dark about the role-playing game as it is for moviegoers who eat, drink, and breathe D&D.

“But for those, like me, who have spent their lives avoiding anything to do with Dungeons & Dragons, the film is eminently comprehensible and, in its you’ve-seen-it-before-but-not-quite-this-way fashion, a lot of fun.”

Lovia Gyarkye of The Hollywood Reporter echoed all of this praise and more, applauding the performances from an ensemble cast that successfully embodies the Charm Person spell.

“Their performances are lively, robust and well-judged. Pine and Rodriguez make for a particularly enjoyable duo as they volley light jabs and break the tensest moments with their teasing asides. Even as they repeat blunders and missteps, these adventurers are worth rooting for.”

Indeed, it seems like co-directors/writers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley will be getting many requests to host a session after the world has seen this one. We can’t wait to strap in for what could very well be the fantasy joyride of the year when Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves releases to theaters on March 31.