First Ghostbusters: Afterlife Reactions Praise A Nostalgia-Driven Sequel
The last time we got a new Ghostbusters movie, it turned out to be one of the most controversial blockbusters of the last decade, with an incredible amount of vitriol being thrown in the direction of Paul Feig’s reboot. As unnecessary as much of it was, it did at least make it perfectly clear that longtime fans of the franchise would reject any new installments that weren’t a direct continuation of the original duology.
Weaponized nostalgia is a very real thing that Hollywood isn’t afraid to use, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife is positively dripping in it. You want Reitman behind the camera? Well, Ivan isn’t directing, so here’s his son Jason. Tributes to the late, great Harold Ramis? The entire plot is set in motion by Egon’s family pitching up at his remote farmhouse. Bill Murray, Dan Akroyd and Ernie Hudson? You got ’em. Still not happy? Here’s cameos from Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts and a supporting role for Paul goddamn Rudd.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been a hell of a long time coming, with production calling it a wrap in October 2019, and a release date staked out the following summer. Of course, the pandemic came along and wreaked havoc, so the first direct sequel since 1989 is now coming to theaters on November 11th. The film just screened at CinemaCon and the early reactions are now in, which you can check out below.
In all honesty, this is what most of us were expecting from Ghostbusters: Afterlife. A nostalgia-driven sequel that pays tribute to what came before while setting up an all-new cast for brand new adventures is almost exactly what the people want, and it looks as though the movie is set to deliver on that promise.
