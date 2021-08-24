First Ghostbusters: Afterlife Reactions Praise A Nostalgia-Driven Sequel

The last time we got a new Ghostbusters movie, it turned out to be one of the most controversial blockbusters of the last decade, with an incredible amount of vitriol being thrown in the direction of Paul Feig’s reboot. As unnecessary as much of it was, it did at least make it perfectly clear that longtime fans of the franchise would reject any new installments that weren’t a direct continuation of the original duology.

Weaponized nostalgia is a very real thing that Hollywood isn’t afraid to use, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife is positively dripping in it. You want Reitman behind the camera? Well, Ivan isn’t directing, so here’s his son Jason. Tributes to the late, great Harold Ramis? The entire plot is set in motion by Egon’s family pitching up at his remote farmhouse. Bill Murray, Dan Akroyd and Ernie Hudson? You got ’em. Still not happy? Here’s cameos from Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts and a supporting role for Paul goddamn Rudd.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been a hell of a long time coming, with production calling it a wrap in October 2019, and a release date staked out the following summer. Of course, the pandemic came along and wreaked havoc, so the first direct sequel since 1989 is now coming to theaters on November 11th. The film just screened at CinemaCon and the early reactions are now in, which you can check out below.

Our man @cbumbray was among the first in the world to see #GhostbustersAfterlife – his reaction: https://t.co/3TsREZWTMh August 24, 2021

so it now a couple hours after seeing #GhostbustersAfterlife at #CinemaCon and the thing running through my mind the most, is when can I see it again? On a big screen with awesome sound to fully enjoy all of the twists and turns of this blockbuster in the making. — Denz – Vaccinated (cause it's that simple) (@f4denz) August 24, 2021

Incredible show of support for movie theaters & theatrical experience from @SonyPictures at #CinemaCon (slamming day & date releases)Closed night with surprise screening of #GhostbustersAfterlife! As someone who loved the 80’s & original? Full on grin from start to finish! — Tara Hitchcock (@TaraTV1) August 24, 2021

Since #GhostbustersAfterlife screened at CinemaCon tonight, I think it’s fair to say I saw a cut last year and it delivered on every level. Can’t wait to see it again with an opening night crowd. — Wes Ambrecht (@iamwesley) August 24, 2021

#GhostbustersAfterlife was really great. As someone who wasn't a massive of #Ghostbusters I had so much fun even without understanding the references. A ton of heart with a great cast. New and old fans are going to love it. Stay through the credits! #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/Gc3oySIXOa — K⁤­ａ​‌‌i​‍­ｔ​‍­l‍⁡y​⁠⁠n​‌‌ ​‍⁣Βоｏｔｈ✈ #CinemaCon (@katiesmovies) August 24, 2021

I was pleasantly surprised by #GhostbustersAfterlife! Really great story and I actually cackled a lot#CinemaCon https://t.co/1nWNiPjJFm — Beatrice Verhoeven (@bverhoev) August 24, 2021

#cinemacon gave us a great treat tonight. We were treated to the new film #GhostbustersAfterlife. It’s breathtaking ! Everyone needs to see it this fall! pic.twitter.com/hrekLyKmsC — Nathan M Rose (@movieguynathan) August 24, 2021

Yes, Ghostbusters: Afterlife screened at CinemaCon. Yes I saw it. Yes, it’s very good. Yes, this is the true Ghostbusters sequel you’ve been waiting for. It does have a lot of callbacks but it’s a nostalgic homage for the franchise. #GhostbustersAfterlife #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/iqDqGiC5bM — Jeffrey Harris (@Wheeljack83) August 24, 2021

Saw #GhostbustersAfterlife at CinemaCon and it’s good. A solid continuation of the original two films. Nostalgia for the original, and a strong turn by McKenna Grace as Egon’s granddaughter. Paul Rudd gets the best lines. Fans will dig it. pic.twitter.com/MgBXmEVWqz — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) August 24, 2021

In all honesty, this is what most of us were expecting from Ghostbusters: Afterlife. A nostalgia-driven sequel that pays tribute to what came before while setting up an all-new cast for brand new adventures is almost exactly what the people want, and it looks as though the movie is set to deliver on that promise.