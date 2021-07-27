Watch: New Ghostbusters Afterlife Trailer Teases A Sequel 30 Years In The Making

It feels like we’ve been waiting forever to see Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which was one of the first major studio blockbusters to pack up and run once the Coronavirus pandemic hit, and the legacy sequel was initially penciled in to hit theaters all the way back in July 2020.

After being pushed back to March 2021, it was delayed again until June of this year, before once more being kicked down the calendar to November 11th. To put that into perspective, by the time audiences finally have the chance to see Afterlife on the big screen, 23 months will have passed since the debut of the first official trailer, and it’s fair to say that expectations have only increased given everything we’ve heard in the interim.

Billy Murray has been hyping up the project by telling everyone that it’ll be more than worth the wait, while Ernie Hudson said he was left speechless by an early screening, while the Mini-Pufts look set to spawn a lucrative merchandising empire of their own after capturing the imagination of fans around the world, and even Murray himself.

New Ghostbusters: Afterlife Image Reveals The New Recruits 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

After the furor that surrounded Paul Feig’s 2016 reboot, which saw it end up as one of the most polarizing blockbusters of the modern era, hopes are high that Ghostbusters: Afterlife will deliver the goods, and the latest promo certainly makes it look that way by offering a solid blend of nostalgia and freshness, backed by an ensemble balanced between new recruits and legacy players.

Director and co-writer Jason Reitman isn’t just following in the footsteps of his father Ivan by helming a Ghostbusters movie, but he’s looking to deliver a sequel that lives up to expectations, which won’t be easy when longtime fans have been waiting over 30 years for a genuine follow up to the second installment.