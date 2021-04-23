Watch: Bill Murray Reacts To Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s Mini-Pufts

If the internet buzz generated by the clip is any indication, then Sony may have stumbled onto a merchandising gold mine thanks to Ghostbusters: Afterlife‘s Mini-Pufts. The footage in question saw Paul Rudd’s Mr. Grooberson discover the sentient marshmallows during a trip to the grocery store, and it looks to have summed up director Jason Reitman’s approach to the franchise he inherited from his father in a microcosm.

Much like the cast of the original film, Rudd is one of the most popular and talented comedic actors of his generation, and the Mini-Pufts update a beloved aspect of the original while putting a fresh spin on it to strike the balance between the new and nostalgic, which pretty much sums up Afterlife itself.

The storyline has strong ties to the mythology first established in 1984 and brings back several of the legacy players, but will look to stand on its own two feet in order to launch a brand new multi-film series, as well as delivering the direct sequel to Ghostbusters II that fans have been waiting over 30 years to see.

Bill Murray is clearly a fan of the Mini-Pufts, too, with a reaction video revealing original helmer Ivan Reitman letting the star see the clip for the first time. The look on Murray’s face is priceless, and he admits that it’s got the feel of the original duology, which is even better news for fans given that the franchise’s Peter Venkman isn’t known for mincing his words.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is finally set to hit theaters in November having been delayed for well over a year, and it’s looking like it’ll be well worth the wait based on nothing but Murray’s response to the Mini-Pufts.