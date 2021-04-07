Home / movies

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Fans Freaking Out Over Mini-Puft Men

By 2 hours ago
x

We’ve been waiting far too long for Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The last time the franchise hit the big screen was with the awful Ghostbusters (2016), but the current tactic is to simply pretend that mess didn’t happen and carry on the story of the original two flicksAs such, the movie has leaned hard on old imagery in its marketing, with the (slightly rusty) Ecto-1 in pride of place.

We know that most of the original cast are returning (Harold Ramis will be missed, though) as well, and today we got confirmation that a certain sugary sweet monster is making a comeback. I’m talking the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man, last seen terrorizing New York and threatening to bring about the end of the world in the mid-80s. Fortunately, it seems like the Stay-Puft company have survived their mascot almost ushering in the apocalypse, as a new version of it appears in a clip released today.

But there’s a twist. As you can see above, these are mini-Marshmallow Men, who take a bite out of Paul Rudd’s fingers and go on to carry out some pint-sized mayhem. Reactions to the footage online seem to be pretty positive, too, and here’s a sample of how it’s going down…

First Ghostbusters: Afterlife Photos Reveal The Return Of The Ecto-1
1 of 5
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

My only worry is that these mini-Marshmallow men point to the movie ending up too goofy and reliant on nostalgia. Though generally regarded as a comedy, Ghostbusters has some genuinely scary and unnerving sequences like the library ghost, the devil dogs and Dana Barrett becoming possessed. Afterlife seems firmly aimed at a family audience, but let’s hope that they don’t completely sacrifice the creepiness that made the original so unique.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife hits theaters on November 11th, and hopefully it’ll prove to be worth the wait.

Source: Twitter

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...