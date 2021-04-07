Watch: Ghostbusters: Afterlife Clip Reveals Adorable Mini-Puft Men

After 2016’s Ghostbusters reboot failed to match the widespread popularity of the original, 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife is going all in on the nostalgia in an attempt to recapture the magic of the 80s classic. With Jason – son of original director Ivan – Reitman at the helm, and the universally beloved Paul Rudd in the lead, hopefully it’ll succeed. And though we still have a while to go before we find out of it’s a hit or a flop, it seems they’re definitely onto a winner with the adorable new critters introduced in this first clip from the movie.

The minute-long video sees Rudd’s character at the store when he passes a rustling bag of marshmallows. Out of the bag pops an adorable Mini-Puft Man, a tiny version of the iconic giant Mr. Stay-Puft from the 1984 flick. And it turns out that there’s not just one of the little guys, either, as Rudd is soon surrounded by the mini-marshmallow men. Unfortunately for him, it looks like they’re more mischievous than expected, taking their cues from another 1984 classic, Gremlins.

First Ghostbusters: Afterlife Photos Reveal The Return Of The Ecto-1 1 of 5

This is just the latest rebooted version of one of the old movie’s famous ghosts, as we’ve already had our first look at Muncher, a blue ghost who’s clearly intended to be the new Slimer. Remember, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts and Sigourney Weaver will all be back, reprising their signature roles, while the late Harold Ramis will be paid homage to via the new cast of characters’ relationship to his Egon.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife follows a single mother (Carrie Coon) and her two kids (Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace) who move into a farm inherited from the children’s late grandfather, situated in the sleepy town of Summerville, Oklahoma. Rudd plays Mr. Grooberson, a teacher who’s a fan of the legendary ghost hunting team. And after being delayed several times over the past year, Sony is finally releasing the film in theaters this November 11th.