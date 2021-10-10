First Ghostbusters: Afterlife Reviews Praise A Worthy Sequel
Fans have been waiting for Ghostbusters: Afterlife since 1989, so being delayed by almost a year and a half as a result of the pandemic is a breeze by comparison. Jason Reitman keeps things in the family by helming the latest installment in the supernatural comedy franchise, doing what a lot of other people did a long time ago by completely ignoring the existence of Paul Feig’s 2016 reboot.
All of the footage we’ve seen so far has promised a winning blend of nostalgia, Easter Eggs and fan service, all while looking to ensure the narrative is propelled forward and the universe expanded by the new additions to the ensemble. It’s a tricky balancing act to pull off, but the early reviews have painted a hugely encouraging picture.
Shortly after Ghostbusters: Afterlife made a surprise screening at New York Comic-Con, critics were quick to scribble down their thoughts and share them with Twitter, as you can see below.
At the time of writing, Ghostbusters: Afterlife has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 86% from 22 reviews, which isn’t bad at all. That’s going to fluctuate wildly the closer we get to the movie’s nationwide release on November 19, though, but it’s a relief to know that the first wave of reactions are trending in a positive direction.