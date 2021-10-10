First Ghostbusters: Afterlife Reviews Praise A Worthy Sequel

Fans have been waiting for Ghostbusters: Afterlife since 1989, so being delayed by almost a year and a half as a result of the pandemic is a breeze by comparison. Jason Reitman keeps things in the family by helming the latest installment in the supernatural comedy franchise, doing what a lot of other people did a long time ago by completely ignoring the existence of Paul Feig’s 2016 reboot.

All of the footage we’ve seen so far has promised a winning blend of nostalgia, Easter Eggs and fan service, all while looking to ensure the narrative is propelled forward and the universe expanded by the new additions to the ensemble. It’s a tricky balancing act to pull off, but the early reviews have painted a hugely encouraging picture.

Shortly after Ghostbusters: Afterlife made a surprise screening at New York Comic-Con, critics were quick to scribble down their thoughts and share them with Twitter, as you can see below.

GHOSTBUSTERS AFTERLIFE makes a strong case that nostalgia can be exactly what a franchise needs & I’m never eating marshmallows again. McKenna Grace & Logan Kim steal the show. Paul Rudd didn’t have to be that hot. Go in cold & stay to the VERY end of the credits. @Ghostbusters pic.twitter.com/mjJTAwiK9u — Maggie "Hex Appeal" Lovitt @ NYCC (@maggieofthetown) October 9, 2021

I really liked #Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Lots of nods to the past but, more importantly, a fun and at times spooky adventure film with lots of laughs and heart for all ages.



If I saw this movie as a kid I would flip out. pic.twitter.com/3VOa5WWcYc — Chris E. Haynorror Movies Rule (@ChrisHayner) October 9, 2021

I’m not exaggerating when I say that #GhostbustersAfterlife is everything I wanted from a sequel – a perfect love letter to Ghostbusters fans that acts as a loving tribute to the original all while crafting its own exciting path for the next generation. pic.twitter.com/cf9MLpxxRp — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) October 9, 2021

#GhostbustersAfterlife somehow manages to thread the needle by being a movie that will work for the people that know ‘Ghostbusters’ and those that have never seen the movies. Entire cast is great but @MckennaGraceful steals the movie. Avoid spoilers. Great job @JasonReitman. pic.twitter.com/xkDHiNEo8e — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 9, 2021

I (unsurprisingly) wasn't into the Easter Egg/nostalgia-bait aspects of #GhostbustersAfterlife. However, when its just a Jason Reitman-helmed coming of age dramedy, it really works. The comedic writing is strong and both McKenna Grace and Carrie Coon are simply terrific. pic.twitter.com/SoNJMkl0yX — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) October 9, 2021

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE merges the past with the present in an entertaining crowd-pleaser. Serves as a satisfying tribute to Harold Ramis & the original films while introducing new likable characters to push the franchise forward with McKenna Grace & Logan Kim stealing the show! pic.twitter.com/bKOgYJ7Buo — Matt Neglia @NYFF (@NextBestPicture) October 9, 2021

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Images Reveal Mischievous New Ghost 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Had a GREAT time w/ #GhostbustersAfterlife – a film that warmly nods to the past while paving the way for a new generation of ghost busting. Terrific humor & action – imo Mckenna Grace steals the entire movie. She is awesome. This longtime fan was smiling the whole way through pic.twitter.com/OG0p7qXvMp — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 9, 2021

I saw Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Review coming soon, but it was incredible. Don’t let my profile pic fool you — I’m harsh and cynical on these movies. But trust me, Afterlife rules. pic.twitter.com/9CWTcxFZMy — BDG Union Member Eric Francisco (@EricFrancisco24) October 9, 2021

Ghostbusters: Afterlife was just as great on a second viewing. I’m so impressed with what Jason Reitman achieved. Ghostbusters fans are going to love this but more importantly, it is going to create a whole new generation of fans. A lot of Easter eggs too. #GhostbustersAfterlife pic.twitter.com/joGMzJEmfL — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) October 9, 2021

Wow! #GhostbustersAfterlife is easily one of the best movies I've seen this year. This is the film fans wanted back in 2016. Jason Reitman knocked it out of the park. Go into this one knowing the least amount possible. pic.twitter.com/abdbY4dbiD — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) October 9, 2021

The person in front of me literally did this in the screening of GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE pic.twitter.com/V5iptet2Hk — Katie Walsh (@katiewalshstx) October 9, 2021

At the time of writing, Ghostbusters: Afterlife has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 86% from 22 reviews, which isn’t bad at all. That’s going to fluctuate wildly the closer we get to the movie’s nationwide release on November 19, though, but it’s a relief to know that the first wave of reactions are trending in a positive direction.