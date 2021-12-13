First images revealed from Nicolas Cage action comedy where he plays himself

Just when you thought the onscreen adventures of Nicolas Cage couldn’t get any crazier, along comes The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent to make it abundantly clear that we’ve barely even scratched the surface.

In the action comedy co-written and directed by Tom Gormican, the actor plays a fictionalized version of himself, with the self-aware movie finding Nicolas Cage at a career low as the fallen A-list star struggles to find work. In fact, things have gotten so bad that he accepts a million-dollar offer to show up at the birthday party of a fan, played by Pedro Pascal.

However, this is where things take a turn for the weird. It turns out that Pascal’s fanboy is actually a drug kingpin with cartel connections, which leads to Tiffany Haddish’s federal agent enlisting Nicolas Cage to help save the day. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent has revealed its first images at long last via Entertainment Weekly, which you can see below.

Cage has probably had the time of his life sending himself up in the name of our entertainment, even though he’s revealed that he won’t ever be watching The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. By the time the film comes to theaters in April 2022, though, you can guarantee that it’ll be riding a huge wave of buzz and hype.