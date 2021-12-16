First images revealed from romantic action comedy ‘The Lost City’

Action comedies are everywhere you look these days, and the odd couple buddy adventure remains as popular as ever, which makes it increasingly difficult for new entries into the genre to put fresh spins on the well-worn tropes. However, The Lost City has enough about it on paper to ensure that it’s at least going to give it a serious shot.

Sandra Bullock stars as a romance novelist on a book tour promoting her latest work, where she’s accompanied by the vapid cover model, as played by Channing Tatum. However, the mismatched duo find themselves the subjects of a botched kidnapping attempt, one that sends them on the run deep into the jungle.

The orchestrator of their misfortune is Daniel Radcliffe’s eccentric billionaire, who believes Bullock’s character knows the location of the ancient treasure he’s been seeking because she wrote about it in her book. The first images from The Lost City have now been revealed, and you can check them out below.

With a March 2022 release date closing in fast and the first production stills now out in the open, it won’t be too long until we see a full-length trailer for The Lost City, which has all the potential in the world to be a fun time at the movies.