First ‘Jackass Forever’ reactions hype a sequel that’s worth the wait
Believe it or not, it’s been 20 years since the final episode of Jackass aired on MTV, but Johnny Knoxville and the gang are still out here putting themselves through the wringer in the name of our entertainment, even though the youngest members of the crew are in their mid-40s.
It’s been a dozen years since Jackass 3D, and nine since spinoff Bad Grandpa, so it’s no surprise that one of the burning questions surrounding this week’s Jackass Forever is if we really need to see a bunch of middle-aged dudes getting naked, kicking each other in the nuts, or just generally doing things that border on bad taste.
However, as you can see from the first wave of early reactions, it turns out that a lot of people wished the movie had run for even longer.
Of course, this should all be prefaced by pointing out the obvious and saying that if Jackass has never been your thing, you’re hardly going to be converted by the fourth feature-length installment. However, the series has always possessed just as much heart as it has injuries and bodily fluids, which seems to have continued on through Forever.
As one of Paramount’s most profitable franchises, there’s a distinct possibility Jackass Forever hits big when it arrives on Friday, even if the general consensus is that you’ll need a strong stomach to get through it.