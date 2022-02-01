First ‘Jackass Forever’ reactions hype a sequel that’s worth the wait

Believe it or not, it’s been 20 years since the final episode of Jackass aired on MTV, but Johnny Knoxville and the gang are still out here putting themselves through the wringer in the name of our entertainment, even though the youngest members of the crew are in their mid-40s.

It’s been a dozen years since Jackass 3D, and nine since spinoff Bad Grandpa, so it’s no surprise that one of the burning questions surrounding this week’s Jackass Forever is if we really need to see a bunch of middle-aged dudes getting naked, kicking each other in the nuts, or just generally doing things that border on bad taste.

However, as you can see from the first wave of early reactions, it turns out that a lot of people wished the movie had run for even longer.

Jackass Forever is exactly what you expect & exactly what we need right now. I laughed, I cringed, I laughed some more. Like a fun reunion with old friends with a lot more bruises. This is a fun one! @jackassworld #jackassforever #jackass #filmtwitter pic.twitter.com/JfAFjtTGCC — Gaius Bolling (@G_Reelz) January 26, 2022

I honestly don’t know when or to whom I said Jackass Forever was “so funny,” that said I agree with that statement so I’m fine with being quoted in this spot pic.twitter.com/4wyURub0xi — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) January 31, 2022

Here I go crying because I didn’t want #jackassforever to end. A wildly entertaining, wonderful reunion with your completely untrustworthy best friends — and some great new additions. I was howling from start to finish. pic.twitter.com/QrieaBM1RM — The Book of Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) January 26, 2022

#jackassforever made me laugh out loud too many times to count.



It also made me look away from the screen multiple times.



Needless to say I had an awesome time watching the film and laughing with strangers.



Only complaint was the movie wasn't 5 hours. pic.twitter.com/NodOi6NZNX — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) January 26, 2022

#jackassforever was one of the most insane movies I’ve ever seen. Also one of the most naked…you’ll never look at bees the same way again 🐝 @jackassworld @ParamountPics — Andrew Freund (@andrewfreund) January 26, 2022

Of course, this should all be prefaced by pointing out the obvious and saying that if Jackass has never been your thing, you’re hardly going to be converted by the fourth feature-length installment. However, the series has always possessed just as much heart as it has injuries and bodily fluids, which seems to have continued on through Forever.

As one of Paramount’s most profitable franchises, there’s a distinct possibility Jackass Forever hits big when it arrives on Friday, even if the general consensus is that you’ll need a strong stomach to get through it.