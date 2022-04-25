First ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ promo poster revealed at CinemaCon

The first promotional poster from 'John Wick: Chapter 4' has been revealed at CinemaCon, and it's about time.

Once upon a time, The Matrix Resurrections and John Wick: Chapter 4 were scheduled to release on the same day, putting fans in the unfortunate position of deciding which Keanu Reeves action sequel they wanted to see first on May 21, 2021.

Of course, the pandemic had other ideas, with Resurrections being pushed back to December, while the return of the sharp-suited assassin has been hit with an even lengthier delay. Despite shooting initially concluding by October of last year, audiences won’t be given the gift of Wick 4 until March 24 of next year.

However, with CinemaCon gearing up to begin in earnest and Lionsgate set to bring plenty of heavy hitters to the event, a lot of folks have been hoping that the first tidbits from Chapter 4 would be unveiled. Lo and behold, the first promotional poster for the hotly-anticipated sequel has been revealed, and you can check it out below.

Having started life as a fairly unassuming low budget thrill ride, the box office takings across the second and third installments have increased exponentially as reviews remained wildly enthusiastic to the point that John Wick is now a genuine blockbuster property, one that already has Chapter 5 waiting in the wings having been given a green light long ago, with prequel series The Continental roping in Mel Gibson to add some star power to an origin story for young Winston.

There’s been several unfortunate setbacks along the way, but history has shown that John Wick: Chapter 4 is more than capable of living up to expectations 11 months from now.