First ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ reactions are proving hugely polarizing
While the franchise may have peaked with its very first installment, which is no shame when Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park is undoubtedly one of the greatest blockbusters ever made, the prehistoric property remains a multi-billion dollar juggernaut. This Friday brings the release of Jurassic World Dominion, and it’s looking like we could be in for a polarizing ride.
The world premiere was held last night, and almost as soon as the lights came up, social media was awash with the first wave of reactions. Unfortunately, Colin Trevorrow doesn’t seem to have knocked it out of the park this time, but there nonetheless appears to be enough action-packed spectacle, dinosaur-driven madness, and lashings of nostalgia to keep audiences entertained.
Chris Pratt described Dominion as the Avengers: Endgame of the Jurassic universe, which was a lofty aspiration to have when the Marvel Cinematic Universe has mastered the art of balancing quantity with quality, but his third outing as Owen Grady has apparently fallen well short of the mark.
That’s not going to stop it from making huge money at the box office, with plenty of insiders and analysts already predicting that the sixth entry in the long-running saga will become just the second pandemic-era title to crack the fabled ten-figure mark at the box office after Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Of course, these are only a smattering of opinions, but the real test comes on Friday when packed theaters across the world finally get the opportunity to bear witness to Jurassic World Dominion for themselves.