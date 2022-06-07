First ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ reactions are proving hugely polarizing

While the franchise may have peaked with its very first installment, which is no shame when Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park is undoubtedly one of the greatest blockbusters ever made, the prehistoric property remains a multi-billion dollar juggernaut. This Friday brings the release of Jurassic World Dominion, and it’s looking like we could be in for a polarizing ride.

The world premiere was held last night, and almost as soon as the lights came up, social media was awash with the first wave of reactions. Unfortunately, Colin Trevorrow doesn’t seem to have knocked it out of the park this time, but there nonetheless appears to be enough action-packed spectacle, dinosaur-driven madness, and lashings of nostalgia to keep audiences entertained.

Chris Pratt described Dominion as the Avengers: Endgame of the Jurassic universe, which was a lofty aspiration to have when the Marvel Cinematic Universe has mastered the art of balancing quantity with quality, but his third outing as Owen Grady has apparently fallen well short of the mark.

#JurassicWorldDominion is massive amounts of fun that unifies #JurassicPark and #JurassicWorld into an epic legacy that has come full circle. This will likely be the favorite of the World trilogy and not just for the original cast. –@fenixdy — The Illuminerdi (@The_Illuminerdi) June 7, 2022

Truly, Jurassic World Dominion is bad. So bad. It’s too long, it’s wildly repetitive & the dinosaurs are window dressing for multiple uninteresting, unrelated stories. The actors do their best but its all just overindulgent & pointless. One of, if not the, worst in the franchise. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 7, 2022

#JurassicWorldDominion is at its best when the old and new cast are together. Fans of the franchise should enjoy this. Plenty of nods to the OG. I’d recommend giving that a close rewatch. pic.twitter.com/WfRSqzsM81 — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) June 7, 2022

The Jurassic World franchise felt like it was leading up to an epic conclusion where dinosaurs and humans would FINALLY co-exist. Unfortunately, that is NOT the focus of this film. Instead, the film does the same thing that we seen before only with bad plotting, writing & acting. — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) June 7, 2022

Latest 'Jurassic World: Dominion' promo photos 1 of 4

Click to skip





Click to zoom

There's a fanfic vibe to JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION that doesn't work in its favor. Despite the dinos (which there should have been more of), the plot loses its way by trying to do too https://t.co/hzkstKsUMk a result, much-needed humanity gets sacrificed. #JurassicWorldDominion pic.twitter.com/OGmnUX2sMM — Sarah Musnicky (@sarahmusnicky) June 7, 2022

GOOD NEWS: #JurassicWorldDominion is my favorite film of the new Jurassic trilogy. It’s stuffed w/ thrilling dinosaur encounters & lots more Jeff Goldblum, but it’s also got a great balance of creepy & inventive scenarios w/ some choice nods to what came before. A solid finale. pic.twitter.com/G6bMCDUecL — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 7, 2022

Jurassic World: Dominion throws a ton at the wall to see what sticks. The first act is alright, the middle sags/feels out of a different franchise, but the third act is a real pleasing section of fan service. Nothing incredible, but decently entertaining. #JurassicWorldDominion pic.twitter.com/5EI2Ikhrxs — Joey Magidson (@JoeyMagidson) June 7, 2022

That’s not going to stop it from making huge money at the box office, with plenty of insiders and analysts already predicting that the sixth entry in the long-running saga will become just the second pandemic-era title to crack the fabled ten-figure mark at the box office after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Of course, these are only a smattering of opinions, but the real test comes on Friday when packed theaters across the world finally get the opportunity to bear witness to Jurassic World Dominion for themselves.