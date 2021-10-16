First Look At Black Adam’s Justice Society Logo Revealed

Traditionally Shazam’s nemesis is Black Adam – but the titular film won’t feature Zachary Levi’s Billy Batson. Instead Dwayne Johnson’s long-awaited debut as the Man in Black is set to see him face off against the Justice Society of America, marking the first time the JSA has ever appeared on the big screen. Though TV fans will already be familiar with them through The CW’s Stargirl.

Today’s DC FanDome event revealed our biggest teases yet at the DCEU version of the team, which predates the Justice League in the comics, revealing the suit logos of the likes of Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), not to mention a glimpse at the golden costume of Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan).

We still didn’t get a full look at the team members at the event, but at least we now have our first peak at the JSA’s emblem in the film. To tie into DC FanDome, a variety of brand-new items just went live on the official DC shop. Including this new T-shirt design which showcases the JSA logo as featured in Black Adam. Check out the illuminating shirt design below:

DC FanDome unveiled a sneak peek at Black Adam – specifically, a fraction of the movie’s opening scene, comprising the moment the ancient powerhouse is accidentally reawakened in the modern-day, mercilessly annihilating anyone who gets in his way in the process. It’s not for nothing that The Rock is always promising that the hierarchy in the DC universe is about to change with his introduction.

The cast also includes Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz, a resistance fighter in Adam’s home nation of Kahndaq, who is usually depicted as his reincarnated lost love. Marwan Kenzari, Mo Amer, Uli Latukefu, James Cusati-Moyer and Bodhi Sabongui are likewise involved.

Black Adam finally hits theaters next summer, premiering on July 29, 2022. DC FanDome, meanwhile, can be livestreamed on YouTube or on the official website.