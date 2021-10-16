First Look At Leslie Grace’s Batgirl Movie Revealed

Our very first look at the upcoming Batgirl movie has been revealed at DC FanDome. The last time Barbara Gordon appeared in a live-action feature-length production was 1997’s Batman & Robin, but the Gothamite heroine is finally set to return in her very own solo film. We learned this past summer that In the Heights breakout star Leslie Grace was taking on the iconic role in the production, which is headed by Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

The filmmaking duo, Grace and screenwriter Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey) all took part in a DC Spotlight panel at today’s DC FanDome event, which debuted an epic piece of concept art that gave us our first taste of how Grace will look in costume as Babs. The artwork sees the Commissioner’s daughter posing on a gargoyle attached to a graffitied cathedral tower. Check it out below:

While the composition of the art doesn’t give us the clearest look at her suit, it does at least tell us that Grace will be sporting a very classic interpretation of Barbara’s uniform, with a dark color scheme but also dashes of yellow. What’s more, the artwork confirms that she will be a redhead in the DCEU, much as the heroine is depicted as in the comics. Fans are pretty attached to the character’s hair, so there should be a lot of excitement about that.

At this point, the only other cast member attached to the film is J.K. Simmons, who is believed to be reprising his turn as Jim Gordon from Justice League, which tells us that Batgirl will be set in the original Snyderverse DCEU timeline. The directors have teased that Batman himself will appear in the picture, though when pressed to reveal which one, they only said “the real one”. Does that Ben Affleck could be returning?

We’ll have to be patient for the answer to that question, though, as it’s still relatively early days for Batgirl. It doesn’t have a release date as yet, but we do knows it’s set to stream exclusively on HBO Max.