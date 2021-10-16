First Promo Art From Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Revealed At DC FanDome

We weren’t expecting a lot from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom at DC FanDome with the superhero sequel only having been shooting since the end of June, but we were nonetheless treated to a behind the scenes video where many of the key creatives hyped a bigger, bolder and wilder outing for Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry.

As the follow up to the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever made, James Wan’s second underwater adventure comes burdened with expectations that the first installment didn’t have to contend with. That being said, we’ve got every confidence in the filmmaker to deliver the goods.

While there wasn’t any footage on display, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom did reveal some intriguing promo art, which you can check out below.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s returning villain Black Manta looks to be getting some fresh duds, but it’s the backgrounds that generate the most interest. There’s some wild locations on display featuring massive bugs and even bigger sea monsters, which is a good sign that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be able to top the unbridled insanity that made the last movie so much fun.