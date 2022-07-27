Disney is really pushing their Marvel content and fans are 100% here for it. Coming off the back of the well-received Ms. Marvel series, the streaming channel’s latest offering is I Am Groot. The show is a photorealistic animation following the journey of Baby Groot, a scene-stealing character that fans immediately fell in love with when he was introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Some lucky individuals have already gotten a viewing prior to its release, and based on their reactions it seems audiences are in for a treat.

Fans have been clamoring to see the return of the adorable character as he only remained this way for the one movie, subsequently becoming a more sulky, stroppy, teenage version of the character in later films. I Am Groot takes us back to his pre-pubescent (if alien tree-humanoids can even be considered that) days, showing Groot growing up in the galaxy through five short stories.

The show was announced back in 2020 with creator and head writer, Ryan Little, and director, Kirsten Lepore, attached to the project in 2021. Vin Diesel is reprising his role as the voice of Groot, a role that requires Diesel to emote using only three words. Bradley Cooper is also returning as Rocket.

With only a few weeks to go before the shorts are released on Disney Plus, critics and reporters are already praising I Am Groot ahead of its premiere. Over on Twitter, the response to the show has been overwhelmingly positive, praising the animation and direction.

This critic praised Lepore, saying she nailed the character debuted by James Gunn back in 2017.

I just watched all episodes of #IAmGroot and holy moly did @kirstenlepore nail it. Such cute moments with some fun reveals about Groot we always wondered but didn't know. Absolutely captured the character @jamesgunn debuted in GOTG Vol. 2 pic.twitter.com/V4Y0DMU03F — James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) July 26, 2022

According to this critic, I Am Groot is the most adorable project the studio has ever conceived.

#IAmGroot is undeniably the most adorable project in the MCU.



Pure fun, pure chaos, and it had me smiling the entire way through.



If you’re looking for something entertaining and easy to watch, with a few surprises, this short series is for you.



The visuals are amazing too! pic.twitter.com/TSfIqf6F1M — Richard Nebens – The Direct (@RichardNebens) July 26, 2022

Many are praising the show’s visuals as well as the wacky concepts. This could finally be the MCU show you can put your young children in front of and just let them watch on repeat.

Just watched all 5 episodes of #IAmGroot and they are an excellent watch if you have 20mins to spare.



Brilliant photo-realistic type animation combined with some fun wacky ideas, I enjoyed it and can imagine kids will love rewatching these constantly. pic.twitter.com/pcZJOEDKci — Jacob (@JacobFisherDF) July 26, 2022

Critics can’t get over just how cute this project is, calling it “delightful”. Though according to Alex Zalben, the comedy is “surprisingly dark”, though still fun enough to be considered family-friendly.

#IAmGroot? More like "cute," because Disney+'s Groot shorts are delightful little snippets featuring everyone's favorite mono-phrased tree alien. The comedy is surprisingly dark, though still family friendly, and often feels like lost bits from the Guardians movies. Two Groots up pic.twitter.com/JbIZYAPlr3 — Alex Zalben (@azalben) July 26, 2022

One viewer called the show “pure perfection” — now that is some review!

We just watched all 5 episodes of "I Am Groot" and it's Pure Perfection. #IAmGroot An original series with amazing animation showcasing Baby Groot on his fun adventures with a few surprises. Very entertaining and family friendly. @MarvelStudios Streaming on Disney+ Aug 10! pic.twitter.com/FamQa56N2c — Socalthrills (@socalthrills) July 26, 2022

Despite its short runtime of 20 minutes, it would appear that the show packs an entertaining punch, and these reviews are only building the hype surrounding it. Fans will be able to see I Am Groot when it’s released on Disney Plus on August 10.