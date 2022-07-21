‘I Am Groot’ screenings confirm another ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star’s return

Warning: This article contains spoilers for I Am Groot.

After suffering through years of drought, Guardians of the Galaxy fans are finally being treated right. First, Star-Lord and his screw cameod in Thor: Love and Thunder and then this December we’ve got The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, followed by the grand finale that is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 next May. But before those two projects get here, we have I Am Groot, an animated miniseries focusing on the misadventures of everyone’s favorite infantilized sequoia.

While the show won’t be debuting on streaming until next month, there is a way to see the first episode early. The El Capitan Theater on Hollywood Boulevard has started hosting special screenings of Love and Thunder which open with I Am Groot‘s premiere episode, titled “Magnum Opus.” These screenings began on July 18 and will continue through 24, so grab a ticket if you can now:

The El Capitan Theatre will be exclusively playing the all-new @MarvelStudios’ I Am Groot short “Magnum Opus” July 18-24 before select Thor: Love and Thunder shows. Get tickets now to watch the short before the movie! https://t.co/KE4CgA40bj pic.twitter.com/2TXsRHpKyY — The El Capitan Theatre (@ElCapitanThtre) July 14, 2022

Thanks to this episode now being out there in the wild, descriptions have leaked online, thereby confirming that Vin Diesel is not the only Guardians movie star appearing in the series. As per The Direct, “Magnum Opus” features Bradley Cooper reprising his role as Groot’s best pal turned father figure, Rocket Raccoon. The opening installment sees Rocket having to search for the tree tot when Groot causes an explosion on board the team’s ship.

I Am Groot — which is kinda canon, kinda not, according to James Gunn — consists of five short animated films which will release as one on Disney Plus on Aug. 10, a week before She-Hulk kicks off on Aug. 17. Now we know Cooper lent his voice to the first episode, that leaves the door open for Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, and more to show up in the rest of the shorts.