First reactions to ‘The Flash’ will land 7 weeks before the movie hits theaters, so it’s best to believe the hype

Hype can be a double-edged sword – especially when it comes to comic book movies – because we’ve been told on so many occasions that an upcoming superhero blockbuster is destined to go down in the history books as one of the best ever, only to be left crushingly disappointed. That being said, The Flash seems destined to live up to expectations.

We’ve been hearing for so long that Andy Muschietti’s long-awaited DCU epic is one of the finest examples in the genre’s history – sentiments that have been echoed by everyone from Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav to creative mastermind James Gunn via Tom Cruise for some reason – that there’s got to be a heavy element of truth to the overwhelming buzz.

via Warner Bros.

Furthering that point even further, not only is Warner Bros. preparing to screen an unfinished version of The Flash to CinemaCon attendees later today, but the embargo for social media reactions will lift immediately afterwards. That’s virtually unprecedented in the modern era, especially when you consider that Disney’s big budget Peter Pan & Wendy lands on Friday and nobody’s even hinted towards its quality as of yet.

Marvel was confident enough in Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to lift the social embargo two weeks ahead of schedule, but with The Flash taking the high road and opening itself up to praise a full month and a half before it hits theaters, there’s an exceedingly high chance controversy magnet Ezra Miller’s solo debut will round out 2023 with a reputation as the best spandex-clad caper of the year.