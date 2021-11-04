First Red Notice Reactions Are Divided On Netflix’s Biggest Movie Ever
Next week brings the debut of Netflix’s Red Notice, which is coming burdened with plenty of hype and expectation as the platform’s single most expensive original movie ever, with a budget reported to be hovering around the $200 million mark.
Of course, that’s to be expected when the ensemble is headlined by A-listers Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, none of whom come cheap. Dodgeball and Skycraper‘s Rawson Marshall Thurber writes and directs the globetrotting action blockbuster, which held its world premiere last night.
As you can see from the reactions below, Red Notice isn’t poised to be high art by any means, but it delivers exactly what audiences will be expecting from a star-studded high concept genre film that features beautiful people doing action hero things against some spectacular backdrops, although not everyone was left feeling impressed.
Don’t be surprised if Red Notice manages to dislodge Extraction as Netflix’s most-watched in-house film ever, which would also make it the first to hit 100 million streams within the streamer’s preferred four-week window metrics. Regardless of what the critics think, there’s no other outcome than subscribers all across the planet hunkering down in front of the device of their choosing to witness Johnson, Reynolds and Gadot verbally and physically spar against each other in the sleek and stylish caper.