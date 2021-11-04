First Red Notice Reactions Are Divided On Netflix’s Biggest Movie Ever

Next week brings the debut of Netflix’s Red Notice, which is coming burdened with plenty of hype and expectation as the platform’s single most expensive original movie ever, with a budget reported to be hovering around the $200 million mark.

Of course, that’s to be expected when the ensemble is headlined by A-listers Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, none of whom come cheap. Dodgeball and Skycraper‘s Rawson Marshall Thurber writes and directs the globetrotting action blockbuster, which held its world premiere last night.

As you can see from the reactions below, Red Notice isn’t poised to be high art by any means, but it delivers exactly what audiences will be expecting from a star-studded high concept genre film that features beautiful people doing action hero things against some spectacular backdrops, although not everyone was left feeling impressed.

One of the biggest laughs I've had this year came while watching Red Notice, when it became apparent that the film had somehow found a way to put The Rock in the jungle AGAIN. I'm convinced the man has it written in his contract. pic.twitter.com/PW1m4CphKq — Amon Warmann (@AmonWarmann) November 4, 2021

There’s such a big cameo in Red Notice. It had me screaming in the theater lol. — Victoria Giddings ✨ (@victorigiddings) November 4, 2021

Red Notice is embarrassingly bad. A lazy, obnoxious, desperately unfunny ripoff of a hundred better movies. The leads have chemistry, but they're just going through the motions. Tedious. — Mark Cassidy (@RorMachine) November 4, 2021

Red Notice: I was surprised at how much I enjoyed this film. Despite the cast playing their stereotypical roles it’s a great deal of fun. This is largely due to well directed action scenes and a plot that could have been used in an Indiana Jones movie. — Movie Moose (@MovieMoose2) November 4, 2021

Red Notice should have been a bit of me – a high-concept star-powered blockbuster – but it just ended up reminding me of other movies… and they're all much better. https://t.co/Of2O6vlj5C — Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) November 4, 2021

Despite the fact that it isn't actually very good, Red Notice is a very easy film to enjoy. My review: https://t.co/GHu1S1ARm0 — Rory Cashin (@roarEcashin) November 4, 2021

Three A-listers globetrot and double-cross each other in Red Notice, a derivative action film that should be much smarter and sexier than it ends up being.



Our review: https://t.co/LOBb5YgxPN pic.twitter.com/Xu2cqPznLq — Gamecreeper (@realgamecreeper) November 4, 2021

I highly recommend watching Red Notice in a theater with a crowd. There are quite a few big action set pieces & lots of gags that play well with an audience. This film is right up there with Free Guy as one of the biggest surprises of the year. Can’t wait for the sequel. — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) November 4, 2021

Red Notice review – Netflix’s biggest film to date offers little reward https://t.co/csn7icqFGB — The Guardian (@guardian) November 4, 2021

Review: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot partly save ‘Red Notice’ from itself https://t.co/qw4GPKboEU via @SFC_Datebook: — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) November 4, 2021

#RedNotice was everything I expected and wanted. @TheRock @ryenarussillo and @GalGadot doing spy shenanigans all over the world? Can’t be beat. Never wanted it to end, just a joy from start to finish — Kyle Arango (@Kylemovieguy) November 4, 2021

Red Notice is aggressively fine. https://t.co/MQVV6jNnzC — Matthew Simpson (@SmatthewAF) November 4, 2021

Don’t be surprised if Red Notice manages to dislodge Extraction as Netflix’s most-watched in-house film ever, which would also make it the first to hit 100 million streams within the streamer’s preferred four-week window metrics. Regardless of what the critics think, there’s no other outcome than subscribers all across the planet hunkering down in front of the device of their choosing to witness Johnson, Reynolds and Gadot verbally and physically spar against each other in the sleek and stylish caper.