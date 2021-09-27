Dwayne Johnson And Gal Gadot React To Red Notice Fight Scene

Netflix opted to kick off the weekend’s TUDUM event in explosive style, roping in the world’s biggest movie star to unveil a brand new clip from the platform’s most expensive project yet, showcasing a fight scene between a trio of massively popular A-listers. If you weren’t aware already; Red Notice is a huge deal.

Written and directed by Dodgeball and Skyscraper‘s Rawson Marshall Thurber, the high concept actioner follows Johnson’s FBI profiler John Hartley, who finds himself caught up in a globetrotting adventure full of twists and turns that pits him alongside and opposite Ryan Reynolds’ conman Nolan Booth and Gal Gadot’s art thief Sarah Black.

The TUDUM teaser offered the winning blend of action, comedy and quips audiences will be expecting from Red Notice, and as you can see below, two of the three leads shared their thoughts on the footage with their millions of social media followers.

It’s what dreams are made of.

And nightmares.

F*cking @VancityReynolds it’s all his fault!

(though he did tell me to read the room;)

Netlfix’s biggest movie ever… and most FUN! #REDNOTICE#Nov12th #Netflix https://t.co/9Y2OeGE315 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 25, 2021

A two on one fight! That’s unfair… for you 😊

Go and send your condolences to @therock and @vancityreynolds, it’s not their fault the cards were stacked against them.



Catch #RedNotice on @Netflix November 12!@netflixfilm @rawsonthurber#TUDUM https://t.co/GH7aks1rx6 — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) September 25, 2021

Gal Gadot Shares Red Notice BTS Photos To Mark The End Of Shooting 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Reynolds also uploaded the clip to YouTube with the title “We Tried to Fight Gal Gadot”, so the central trio are clearly going all-in when it comes to raising Red Notice awareness. The film comes to Netflix on November 12th, where it stands a great chance of becoming the streamer’s most-watched original feature ever.