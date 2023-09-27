First ‘Saw X’ Clip Reveals a New Torture Device

The release of Saw X is just a few days away, and a new clip has people talking about Jigsaw’s newest torture device. Everyone’s favorite puppet returns on Friday in the tenth movie of the franchise, which takes place between the events of the 2004 original and Saw II. We’ve seen quite a few puzzles and traps designed by the serial killer, but this device takes torment to a new level.

Saw X marks the return of Tobin Bell as John Kramer, who didn’t appear in the 2021 spin-off Spiral. Set following the original film; John travels to Mexico for an experimental procedure to treat his cancer. When he learns that his surgery was a scam, he aims to get his twisted revenge on those who took advantage of him.

In true Jigsaw fashion, he begins designing torture devices to treat these faux surgeons to a well-deserved “reawakening.” One particular device, briefly shown in the Saw X trailer, was thrown into the spotlight in a recent clip, and it’s devious! If you have any doubts about this latest entry in the Saw saga, this should put them to rest.

Jigsaw designed a device that straps his victim to a motorized chair, which he reserved for Mateo, one of his faux surgeons. In the clip, we see two wired panels on either side of Mateo’s face that appear connected to a ring around his forehead. At one point, the panels seem to release steam or heat that burns the victim. Not particularly pleasant.

A television screen next to the chair indicates there’s a camera pointed at the top of his head, which is partially shaved. The puppet then brings Mateo a tray full of surgical tools, so you can probably see where this is going. In the full trailer, you can see that Jigsaw forces him to perform brain surgery on himself for a chance to survive.

What other torture devices will be in Saw X?

mateo has a strong head on his shoulders…but how long can he keep it?#SawX – comes to theaters this Friday, #SawTenber 29. pic.twitter.com/ZmeuGhl3HE — SAW (@Saw) September 25, 2023

Jigsaw and his copycats created dozens of innovative torture devices and puzzles throughout the Saw franchise, and fans can expect plenty more to appear in Saw X. Some new contraptions will torture victims by breaking their fingers and vacuuming out their eyeballs. Also, in addition to brain surgery, moviegoers will witness an amateur amputation and a ton of blood!

So, see Saw X in theaters this weekend, or don’t. The choice is yours.