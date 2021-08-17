First Shang-Chi Reactions Praise An Action-Packed MCU Blockbuster

In a little over two weeks, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings premieres only in theaters, but the bad news is that it isn’t guaranteed to hit the same box office heights we’ve come to expect from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. People are still unwilling to head back to theaters in big numbers, and a lot of fans have already made it clear they’re happy to wait 45 days to see it on Disney Plus instead of packing themselves into a cinema at their own risk.

As a result, Destin Daniel Cretton’s fantasy martial arts comic book blockbuster is tracking for the MCU’s lowest opening weekend ever, even if $35-55 million would still put it in the higher end of pandemic-era debuts. Hopefully that doesn’t affect any chances of potential sequels, because the first reactions have been rolling in after last night’s world premiere, and they’re overwhelmingly positive.

As you can see below, the vast majority of the praise is being directed at a star-making performance from Simu Liu, the connections to the wider mythology and perhaps most important of all, what looks to be some of the most exciting and inventive action sequences we’ve ever seen from the MCU.

#ShangChi is awesome. This movie hits all that Marvel does well (pacing, humor, character) and adds action like we’ve never seen from the MCU before! 👏🏻👏🏻



Lots of people are about to have a new favorite Marvel hero.



Darker than expected. Loads of fun. Integral to MCU Phase 4!👀 pic.twitter.com/YI3jkwLuq6 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) August 17, 2021

#shangchi is the perfect balance of fun, heart and action! And when I say action, I mean jaw dropping action! @SimuLiu is the perfect addition to the #MCU! pic.twitter.com/D29Pll741Y — The Illuminerdi (@The_Illuminerdi) August 17, 2021

I’m emotional and absolutely in LOVE with this movie. I’m ready to watch this again and again! Also hot damn Tony Leung and Simu Liu 😍 #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/Oe7nZBNb66 — 《💗josephine✨》 (@josephinespeaks) August 17, 2021

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is PHENOMENAL. Get hyped. Even fight scene/action sequence is better than the last. @SimuLiu fully embraces the marvel superhero role. Amazing imagery. Killer soundtrack. You’ll want to see this on the big screen. #shangchi — Wendy Lee Szany (@WendyLeeSzany) August 17, 2021

#ShangChi is fantastic. It's full of INCREDIBLE, beautifully choreographed fight scenes and full of badass women. Get ready to know Simu Liu's name if you don't already. Marvel has another hit on its hands. pic.twitter.com/3efV1kzJ7O — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) August 17, 2021

I really dug #ShangChi! There is a lot not in the trailers (maybe avoid ads in the next couple of weeks I fear will show more?) and it has its own vibe and distinct elements that make it stand out and not feel like a standard origin story. And Simu Liu makes for an awesome hero. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) August 17, 2021

Kevin Feige has been planning on making Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings for two decades, so he was always going to ensure that every possible stop was pulled out to deliver the best version of the story. On that front, the movie appears to have delivered and then some, so we can only cross our fingers and hope that enthusiastic buzz has an effect on the public, convincing them to catch it on the biggest screen possible.