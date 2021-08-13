MCU Fans Not Willing To Risk A Trip To The Theater For Shang-Chi

Yesterday brought the final confirmation that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is playing exclusively in theaters for 45 days beginning from September 3rd before making its way to Disney Plus, which was an inevitable outcome following the post-Black Widow debacle that saw Scarlett Johansson sue the studio for breach of contract, leading to all sorts of public mud-slinging.

Unfortunately, Simu Liu’s debut as the title hero faces the risk of becoming one of the lowest-grossing installments in the franchise to date, which wouldn’t be a great look for the MCU’s landmark 25th movie. Not only does it look set to be denied a release in the lucrative and increasingly important for the pandemic era Chinese market, but a lot of fans are simply unwilling to take a trip to their local multiplex given the recent COVID surges across the country.

As you can see below, a large number of people would be much happier with a Premier Access debut for Shang-Chi, and many of them are more than happy to wait out the 45-day period before watching it safely from the comfort of their own home.

Keeping #ShangChi exclusively theatrical while Delta (and other variants) spreads would be really unethical by @WaltDisneyCo. Especially since kids under 12 cannot even be vaccinated. https://t.co/A77olESFhe — Daniel Alter (@DAlter007) August 12, 2021

I guess it was true that there won’t be Premier Access for Shang-Chi on Disney+, because it’s not releasing on Disney+.



That’s a bummer, especially with COVID spiking again. Guess the ScarJo lawsuit & Feige being upset pushed for theater exclusivity? https://t.co/vUCywoWpIA — Avery Feyrer (@CoffeeBlack_910) August 12, 2021

Well I'm sure as heck not going to a theater with Delta Covid, not that I could anyway since all the local theaters went out of business this past year. Fortunately I'm not concerned with Shang-Chi spoilers and can just wait an extra month and a half to see it. https://t.co/0KPlhIAZFF — Stephen Major (@StephenMajor) August 12, 2021

As much as I wanna see #ShangChi, I'm not yet comfortable going to cinemas so I'm gonna wait 45 days until it's on disney+, I just know the film is gonna get spoiled for me though 🙁 #Marvel #MCU #MarvelCinematicUniverse #Disney #DisneyPlus — Felix Wood (@felixw1) August 12, 2021

I learned that @Disney @disneyplus @MarvelStudios have decided not release Shang-Chi on Disney+ with Premier Access (aka the +30 to see it).



Congrats. You get $0 from me. I'll watch it when it drops on Disney+ "for free."



Never going to the theaters until the pandemic is over. — kevin (@fighterofevil) August 13, 2021

I love the MCU, but I’m not going to the theaters next month when Shang-Chi comes out. I will be at home waiting for Disney+ release. No movie is worth it right now. — Amber C. Skellington 🎃💀 (@rosellasweet89) August 8, 2021

I hate to say it but I might wait for #ShangChiAndTheLegendOfTheTenRings to be released on @disneyplus(if it ever does get released on DisneyPlus). Or I’ll wait for the Blu-Ray release 3 to 5 months later. I don’t feel safe going to theaters yet with the variant going around. pic.twitter.com/wwNu2W75ME — Sean B. (@SeanBonau) August 13, 2021

Certainly seems like a mistake. I love going to the theater and I'm fully vaxxed, but it's just not worth the risk right now. I watched Black Widow and Jungle Cruise on Disney+ and would have shelled out the $30 for Shang-Chi too. Instead, they'll get nothing from me. — Tyler Smith (@maclee31) August 12, 2021

I’ve been to opening night of almost every @MarvelStudios movie but at this rate with COVID, I’m going to have to pass on #shangchi I don’t want to, I want to support more diversity in #Marvel, but I can’t risk it. Very disappointed in @Disney for not making it premier access — Third String Star (@3rdStringStar) August 13, 2021

Eternals is still scheduled for November 5th, but Venom: Let There Be Carnage being pushed back a tentative three weeks to October 15th has already created concerns over Spider-Man: No Way Home, with just four months to go until Tom Holland’s third solo outing is scheduled to arrive without a single shred of footage having been released to the public as of yet. The effects of the pandemic are far from over, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings set to find that out first hand.