After Scarlett Johansson Controversy, Disney Confirms Shang-Chi’s Theater Exclusive Release

Fans have been wondering how Disney would be handling its fall releases for some time with the Delta Variant of COVID-19 quickly spreading — today we got an official glimpse at those plans. Disney CEO Bob Chapek confirmed today that Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be exclusively premiering in theaters on September 3rd.

“Certainly when we planned we didn’t anticipate the resurgence of Covid,” he said in a Disney’s Q3 earnings call. While unable to comment on their strategy for future titles, he was able to discuss how Free Guy already had a previous distribution agreement in place before they merged with Fox Entertainment resulting in its current theatrical schedule.

While rumors have persisted that the Marvel film might still hit Disney+ similar to the recent Black Widow, Chapek dispelled those rumors firmly. “We think it’s actually going to be an interesting experiment for us, because it only has a 45 day window for us,” he said “Because of the practically of last minute changes it wouldn’t be possible.” He also told those on the call that due to exhibitor agreements, there would be no way for the film to premiere simultaneously on the platform.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to premiere in theaters September 3rd.