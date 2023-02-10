First ‘The Flash’ poster makes clear DC knows you’re not watching the movie for Ezra Miller

For a movie about the Fastest Man Alive, The Flash movie sure has taken its sweet time in getting here. After years of running on the spot in development hell, the Ezra Miller vehicle has been endlessly pushed around the schedules over the past couple of years, but — almost unbelievably — it’s now just a few months away from sprinting onto the big screen. Ahead of a new trailer dropping this weekend at the Super Bowl, DC Studios has shared the first official poster for the film, teasing its big superhero team-up.

The gloomy poster features Miller’s Barry Allen standing alone in the Batcave, with the shadow of Batman literally hanging over him. Although it’s hard to keep track, what with Robert Pattinson’s The Batman – Part II and the DCU’s unrelated Batman movie The Brave and the Bold just getting announced, don’t forget that Michael Keaton is returning as the Bruce Wayne of the Tim Burtonverse for this one. Sure enough, fans of those ’80s/’90s films will instantly recognize this Batcave layout.

Check out the teaser poster for The Flash and tune in during the big game for the official trailer. #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/CEDjDD3fuC — The Flash (@theFlash) February 10, 2023

The poster also sports the tagline “Worlds collide,” which again emphasizes how much Warner Bros. is going all in on the nostalgia surrounding Keaton and the general love for Batman that’s out there, instead of simply relying on the appeal of the Scarlet Speedster themselves. The tagline similarly alludes to the multiversal scope of the storyline, which we’re pretty sure will do much of the heavy-lifting to set up James Gunn’s newly rebooted DCU that’ll officially kick off with 2025’s Superman: Legacy.

The Flash will be premiering its new trailer during the big game on Sunday, Feb. 12 ahead of its theatrical release this summer on June 16.