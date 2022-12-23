‘The Flash’ finally sets a trailer release date, but the excitement is far from palpable

It’s been a long, winding, and exceedingly bumpy road to bring The Flash to the big screen, with the project first being announced way, way, way, way back in October of 2014, and the movie still isn’t coming to theaters for another six months.

Along the way, the Scarlet Speedster’s long-gestating solo debut has been through countless rewrites, a number of filmmakers, a corporate merger, much boardroom upheaval, and the addition of A-list DCU cameos that have since been dumped on the cutting room floor after James Gunn and Peter Safran ascended to power as the new co-CEOs.

The one constant throughout has remained star Ezra Miller, but even then, it would be an understatement to say the actor’s antics away from the camera have been generating the wrong sort of buzz. With that in mind, The Flash finally confirmed that the first trailer will debut during the Super Bowl early next year, but it didn’t exactly lead to an outpouring of excitement from all corners.

The first trailer for #TheFlash won't be out until February 😱



That a film that opens in June has its first trailer in February seems very bad to me. pic.twitter.com/z1uzjWiFQY — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐃𝐂𝐔 𝐚𝐠𝐞 (@NewDCUage) December 22, 2022

Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Henry Cavill getting iced out by DC the same week that Ezra Miller’s The Flash gets trailer release date is my new villain origin story https://t.co/dbqj2KvO6H — Diandra Reviews It All (@diandrareviews) December 23, 2022

you don’t even need to look at any trailers to deduce that The Flash starring Keaton and Affleck Batman is gonna be in fact worse than the sequel of the second best Superhero movie of all time — MUKS | f!#k exams (@mukumuks) December 20, 2022

Image via Warner Bros.

All of the movies and TV shows that have been canceled, sent to Development Hell, and removed from HBO Max just so Zaslav can spend less money at WB.



But now El Mayimbe is telling us that WB is willing to spend over $7 million to drop #TheFlash trailer during the Super Bowl? https://t.co/ivZEVAmtBV pic.twitter.com/svMzbPQVyj — hellresidentNY (@hellresidentNY) December 22, 2022

Suddenly not releasing The Flash trailer in front of Avatar 2 makes sense if the Super Bowl was the plan all along. I just never thought WB would spend the money to actually do it. https://t.co/ewO1ZDNo0Q — cole ⚡️ (@kingofnaboo) December 22, 2022

I dont understand why WB is spending all that money on The Flash trailer during the Super Bowl – the movie is DOA for numerous reasons. Doesnt matter that it was supposed to be really good. — Tash ✨⭐️💫 (@tashpalo) December 22, 2022

To be fair, all the reports from test screenings have been claiming the film is excellent, and perhaps even one of the DCU’s best. On the other side of the coin, though, it’s hard to imagine where it fits into Gunn and Safran’s plans for the future seeing as Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Gal Gadot, and Henry Cavill have all been attached at one stage or another, with none of the heavy-hitting quartet poised to be major players moving forward.

Miller’s future is also entirely up for debate, but let’s hope The Flash at the very least sends the old guard out with a bang.