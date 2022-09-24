DC diehards happy to see Warner Bros. go bankrupt for the sake of one project

It would be fair to say the relationship between Warner Bros. and the DCEU fandom has proven to be fractious at the best of times, but are bridges finally beginning to mend between the two warring parties?

In the wake of the Batgirl fiasco, you’d be inclined to say no, but it should definitely be noted that the studio almost instantly altered the latest Black Adam trailer in the wake of SnyderVerse supporters blasting the merest sight of footage from Joss Whedon’s Justice League, with Dwayne Johnson issuing a roundabout apology in the aftermath.

New CEO David Zaslav has been wielding the axe with reckless abandon in order to shave billions off the company budget, but based on the response to a Reddit thread in support of a full-blown Knightmare movie, DCEU supporters would be more than happy to see the company flirt with financial disaster for the sake of one post-apocalyptic comic book blockbuster.

The epilogue of the Snyder Cut teased a tantalizing future that we’d never get to see, one that featured a motley crew of Ben Affleck’s Batman, Jared Leto’s Joker, Joe Manganiello’s Deathstroke, Amber Heard’s Mera, Ray Fisher’s Cyborg, and Ezra Miller’s Flash battling Parademons and Henry Cavill’s corrupted Superman in order to save the world.

Throw in Harry Lennix’s Martian Manhunter, Wayne T. Carr’s Green Lantern, and Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor to name but three, all of whom were in Snyder’s Justice League sequel plans, and you’re talking about a potential $300 million production. Is it going to happen? Unlikely. Would the people love to see it? The evidence speaks for itself.