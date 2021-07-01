Zack Snyder Says Lex Luthor Would’ve Saved The World With A Nuke In Justice League 3

As things stand, the SnyderVerse is still dead and buried, but thanks to the director, we’ve got a pretty clear idea of what he was cooking up for those Justice League sequels that didn’t happen, and probably won’t ever materialize unless something drastically changes.

Instead of the standard superhero formula, Snyder wanted to craft a trilogy that had more in common with The Lord of the Rings than The Avengers, and his four-hour version of the movie certainly set out that particular stall. Following up from the Snyder Cut’s reveal she was pregnant, Lois Lane’s child would have factored into the story, regardless of whether Clark Kent or Bruce Wayne was ultimately revealed to be the father.

We’d get much more from the Knightmare timeline, including details of Jared Leto’s Joker murdering Robin and burning Wayne Manor to the ground, and the series would culminate in what had the potential to be one of the most epic battles ever committed to celluloid. Superman would lead the armies of men, John Stewart would charge into the fight with the Green Lantern Corps, while Aquaman and Wonder Woman would have ascended to their respective thrones and overseen the forces of Atlantis and Themyscira in one final assault on Darkseid and his minions.

However, Snyder just dropped the surprising bombshell in a new interview that Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor wouldn’t only be involved in the climactic showdown, but he’d even save all of humanity himself.

“We talked about that he’d in the final battle, he’s the one that brings the nuke into Darkseid’s spaceship and detonates it himself. It’s kind of like he wasn’t down with the concept of completely destroying mankind. He didn’t realize that was the bet. So that kind of thing is something he would be capable of. He could go all the way.”

A redemption arc for the nefarious villain may have proven to be divisive, but everything we’ve heard from Snyder surrounding his Justice League sequels is only going to continue infuriating a fanbase still desperate to see them become a reality.