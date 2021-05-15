Zack Snyder Explains How Green Lantern Fit Into His Justice League Sequels

Fans finally got what they wanted after three and a half years when Zack Snyder’s Justice League premiered on HBO Max in March, but they still demanded more after discovering that not only was the filmmaker forced to drop John Stewart’s Green Lantern from the movie at the request of Warner Bros., but actor Wayne T. Carr had even shot scenes in Snyder’s driveway in a motion capture suit.

A straight swap was made instead, with Harry Lennix’s Martian Manhunter taking the role that was initially earmarked for Carr’s Stewart, but Snyder admitted that he even considered walking away from Justice League for a second time after having yet more obstacles thrown in his way by the studio. In a new interview, the Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director explained how Green Lantern would have slotted into his planned Justice League sequels, in the event they happened, and here’s what he said:

“So basically what was going to happen is he had two roles. One, we would have seen him in the post-apocalyptic world. He was kind of like their scout and kind of like their, you know, ‘join the team’. And then in the final battle against Darkseid, he would have gotten the Green Lantern Corps and organized them to fight against Darkseid. Those would have been his jobs.”

Based on what Snyder has revealed so far, Justice League 2 and 3 would have been epic. It sounded like a strange comparison at first when he likened his ambitious ideas to Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings, but the more we hear about it, the more it makes sense, with the third and final installment set to end on a massive fight for the fate of the universe that has more than a few shades of the Battle for Minas Tirith.

We’d have seen Wonder Woman leading the Amazons, Aquaman heading up the forces of Atlantis, John Stewart overseeing the Green Lantern Corps and Superman directing the armies of men in a final full-scale assault opposite the legions of Darkseid, which would have no doubt been an awe-inspiring way to bring the Justice League trilogy to a close.