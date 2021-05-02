ReleaseTheGreenLanternScene Trends As Justice League Fans Demand The Deleted Ending

The fans may have gotten exactly what they wanted when two and a half years of #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaigning eventually saw Zack Snyder’s Justice League released onto HBO Max, but there’ve been several more movements launched in the wake of the four-hour superhero blockbuster.

#RestoreTheSnyderVerse was trending worldwide almost as soon as the first batch of subscribers had watched the movie from start to finish, and you have to at least admire the determination of Snyder’s supporters, especially when the filmmaker has admitted on countless occasions that Warner Bros. have no interest in any sequels, and he feels the online battles are fighting a fight that was already lost a long time ago.

The latest twist in the tale comes after actor Wayne T. Carr posted a behind the scenes image of him suited up in a motion capture leotard, in which he filmed his solitary scene as John Stewart’s Green Lantern in the director’s driveway. The studio vetoed his inclusion, which almost caused Snyder to quit Justice League altogether, before they compromised on Harry Lennix’s Martian Manhunter taking the spot initially earmarked for Carr’s Lantern instead.

Naturally, DC fans have now mounted yet another social media campaign to squeeze one extra scene out of the Snyder Cut, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

HE’S PERFECT! LOOK AT HIM #ReleaseTheGreenLanternScene pic.twitter.com/bloYnSp3EV — 𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗖Ʊ𝗥𝗬, back and in glorious technicolor (@theSNYDERVERSE) May 1, 2021

A behind the scenes look at the Green Lantern John Stewart scene for Zack Snyder’s Justice League! It’s time we get to see John Stewart shine. #ReleaseTheGreenLanternScene #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/5VOzvHHV1u — Walt (@UberKryptonian) May 1, 2021

Let me repeat what i said. WB DIDN'T ALLOW SNYDER FINAL CUT ON THE FUCKING "SNYDER" CUT. FUCK WB TO OBLIVION#ReleaseTheGreenLanternScene pic.twitter.com/ERYTe2CFe0 — Grayson (@KnightFleck) May 1, 2021

This is still trending and rightfully so. @WayneTCarr is #GreenLantern he deserves for his scene to be released #ReleaseTheGreenLanternScene pic.twitter.com/sksj6aoSvU — The Batfleck Movie #MakeTheBatfleckMovie (@BatfleckMovie) May 2, 2021

Is this how we show OUR Green Lantern luv ?? Less than 20 thousand tweets ?? No fuckin way !! Our Green Lantern deserves more respect than that !! Let’s kick this shit up a notch !! #ReleaseTheGreenLanternScene #RestoreTheSnyderVerse 🟢 pic.twitter.com/S0isCUdL9q — Siccness™️ (@Siccness4) May 1, 2021

I think it’s time #ReleaseTheGreenLanternScene — Jeb Schaffer (@JustJebSchaffer) May 1, 2021

WB and HBO Max appear to be done with the SnyderVerse, and Justice League was the exclamation point on the mythology that originated in Man of Steel, so it’s very difficult to imagine that we’ll be seeing the missing Green Lantern footage in all of its glory, unless of course it comes packaged with a special edition home video release of the Snyder Cut in an effort to drive up sales.