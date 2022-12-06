Opinion begins to shift on ‘The Flash’ after test screenings draw ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ comparisons

By the time The Flash finally comes to theaters next summer, almost a decade will have passed since the project was first announced during that fateful day in October 2014, where DC Films and Warner Bros. unveiled a vast slate of projects for the nascent DCEU – and it sums up the franchise’s trajectory since then that a number of them never even ended up getting made.

In between those two points, we’ve seen a revolving door of writers and directors come and go, with It‘s Andy Muschietti the one wielding the megaphone to shoot a script penned by Birds of Prey‘s Christina Hodson. Throughout it all, star Ezra Miller has remained the one constant, but it would be an understatement to say the actor hasn’t exactly been drumming up good publicity.

Even though there’s been plenty of negativity pointed at The Flash for both on and off-camera reasons, we’ve been hearing repeatedly that the film is scoring through the roof with test audiences. To reinforce that point further, a report revealing the release date has been moved up by a week even compared the multiversal shenanigans to Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it feels as though the tides of opinion are finally starting to shift in a positive direction at long last.

The Flash Being Compared to Spider-Man No Way Home Which Was one Of The Biggest Movies Of All Time Is Not Bad Company. This Would Be The Big Turning Point For #DCU The New Era Begins. pic.twitter.com/64BwmlYD5Z — TheTruth"Intro King"31 (@Truth31The) December 6, 2022

"we’ve heard The Flash has tested through the roof, with one non-studio observer telling us the DC title is “Spider-Man: No Way Home good”



CARAMBA EZRA MILLER É VERDADE MESMOOOOO pic.twitter.com/5PLGPeoeRX — ○ (@shieracomics) December 6, 2022

"How great is the Ezra Miller movie The Flash. So good, that Warners is moving it up by a week to June 16, Father’s Day weekend… we’ve heard The Flash has tested through the roof, with one non-studio observer telling us the DC title is “Spider-Man: No Way Home good”" — The Flick Pec (@gimitko) December 6, 2022

Bruh…you said The Flash was going to ruin No Way Home at the BO. Let's step back from the analysis game a bit. There were no numbers to grow. The Batgirl campaign basically ended as soon as it began. Plus, it was hijacked by WB to be the catalyst for replacing Affleck. — SteppenLot is the Ass of Boe (@Apokolips_MEOW) December 6, 2022

No other way.



The Flash has consistently tested great. They know they have a winner. — GiantBleepinSpider (@GiantFingSpider) December 6, 2022

Very likely that Indy tested well and will do great on box office, and it was the The Flash following week (before this new move). — takeru takaishi (@belblazer) December 6, 2022

If The Flash proves to be even half as successful as Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box office, then DC has a monster-sized smash hit on its hands. Now that Miller has attempted to put their personal issues behind them and seek treatment for their problems, the timing couldn’t be more perfect for the project to seize positive headlines for a change.