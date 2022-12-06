Opinion begins to shift on ‘The Flash’ after test screenings draw ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ comparisons
By the time The Flash finally comes to theaters next summer, almost a decade will have passed since the project was first announced during that fateful day in October 2014, where DC Films and Warner Bros. unveiled a vast slate of projects for the nascent DCEU – and it sums up the franchise’s trajectory since then that a number of them never even ended up getting made.
In between those two points, we’ve seen a revolving door of writers and directors come and go, with It‘s Andy Muschietti the one wielding the megaphone to shoot a script penned by Birds of Prey‘s Christina Hodson. Throughout it all, star Ezra Miller has remained the one constant, but it would be an understatement to say the actor hasn’t exactly been drumming up good publicity.
Even though there’s been plenty of negativity pointed at The Flash for both on and off-camera reasons, we’ve been hearing repeatedly that the film is scoring through the roof with test audiences. To reinforce that point further, a report revealing the release date has been moved up by a week even compared the multiversal shenanigans to Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it feels as though the tides of opinion are finally starting to shift in a positive direction at long last.
If The Flash proves to be even half as successful as Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box office, then DC has a monster-sized smash hit on its hands. Now that Miller has attempted to put their personal issues behind them and seek treatment for their problems, the timing couldn’t be more perfect for the project to seize positive headlines for a change.