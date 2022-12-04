An overconfident DC fan tells James Gunn to stay in his lane, gets absolutely destroyed by the co-CEO

James Gunn may have only been the co-CEO of DC Studios for little over a month, and a lot of that time has been spent promoting the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, but the filmmaker-turned-executive has hit the ground running.

Whether he’s directly responding to fan inquiries of vaguely teasing potential upcoming projects, the Slither and Super creator has certainly got the fandom talking. Of course, with the internet being the internet, not everyone is instantly sold on Gunn’s credentials for heading up a franchise that’s been on shaky creative ground for a while, but the boss has hilariously owned an overconfident fan’s claims that he should stay in his lane for the time being.

As the good company man that he is, Gunn took to both Twitter and Instagram to share the first teaser poster for next summer’s origin story Blue Beetle, and it wasn’t but a second before the comments began getting swamped by people demanding to know what comes next for the DCU.

One cocky supporter chimed in by opining that “The next 5 films have nothing do do with you James lol,” which forced the mastermind behind The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker to respond in kind by saying “I wish you’d told me this before I started giving notes.”

There you have it, folks, Gunn has been offering his expertise to Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (along with whatever the fifth title is, possibly Joker: Folie à Deux or The Batman sequel), but he doesn’t feel the need to crow about it unless it results in a naysayer being utterly owned.