James Gunn instantly shuts down a racist troll’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ criticisms

It’s been an excellent week for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, with the comic book saga’s marquee band of intergalactic misfits dominating the headlines through their Disney Plus Holiday Special and the long-awaited first look at next summer’s Vol. 3.

By the time the third and final chapter in James Gunn’s trilogy hits the big screen in May, exactly six years to the day will have passed since Star-Lord and the gang headlined a feature film, which is way too long. Sure, they popped up in Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame, and Thor: Love and Thunder, but the team are always at their best with their regular writer and director at the helm.

One of the main talking points coming out of the footage was the first look at Peacemaker breakout Chukwudi Iwuji’s villainous High Evolutionary, and because the internet is the internet and we’re unable to have nice things, it didn’t take long for some racist trolls to come out of the woodwork. Thankfully, it didn’t take long for Gunn to shut down any criticisms himself.

Because Chuk is the best actor I’ve ever worked with, that’s why. Has zero to do with race. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 2, 2022

Mark Hamill has admittedly been a talking point among the Guardians of the Galaxy fandom over the last few days after a lot of people found themselves convinced he’d made a secret cameo appearance in the Holiday Special, which didn’t turn out to be the case. That doesn’t mean he’s definitely not in Vol. 3, but we could do without overt racism making its presence felt, thank you very much.