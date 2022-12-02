Who is the villain in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’? Here’s everything we know

The highly anticipated trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 dropped Thursday, revealing that an emotional rollercoaster of a movie is in store for people when the film debuts in theaters on May 5, 2023.

While fan-favorite Gamora is shown to be returning in the third installment of the series, the trailer also shows a wounded Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Drax (Dave Bautista), along with some emotional scenes regarding Rocket’s (Bradley Cooper) background. The latter storyline is believed to revolve around the character of The High Evolutionary, portrayed by Nigerian-born actor Chukwudi Iwuji, marking his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after last appearing in the DCEU’s Peacemaker television show.

The High Evolutionary has an obscure, but lengthy presence in Marvel comics, appearing as early as 1966 in The Mighty Thor #134. A mad scientist, The High Evolutionary’s favorite pastime is experimenting on animals to make hybrids with extreme intelligence. Enter everyone’s favorite talking Raccoon – but you better not call him that to his face – who is shown in the trailer as a baby raccoon in a cage. It is presumed that The High Evolutionary will be the mastermind behind Rocket’s transformation from an ordinary raccoon to one of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Iwuji shocked audiences attending San Diego Comic Con in July by appearing at the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 panel dressed in character.

As I gaze out at this crowd I am reminded of my sole purpose in the universe, to take unevolved, disgusting, low-life scum – such as yourselves – and enhance you genetically to something less reprehensible.

Iwuji’s appearance surprised Comic Con attendees, who expected that Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock would be portraying the villain in the third installment of the popular movie franchise. The character was teased in the post-credit scene for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Adam Warlock is shown fighting Nebula (Karen Gillan) in the new trailer. Both characters – The High Evolutionary and Adam Warlock – being the villains of the movie make sense in the context of the comics, where Adam received the name “Warlock” from The High Evolutionary.

Of course, Adam is supposed to be a superhero, so it is presumed The High Evolutionary will be the main villain, while Adam Warlock will act as a secondary villain who will most likely begin helping the Guardians by the end of the movie.