Is Gamora in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?’

After witnessing her death at the hands of Thanos (James Brolin) in Avengers: Infinity War, viewers wondered if they would ever see their favorite green-skinned, sword-wielding superhero again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Never fear, Gamora fans; Zoe Saldana is returning to the Guardians universe.

Star-Lord’s number one gal might not really be back, but a past variant of Gamora is back for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as seen in the trailer released Thursday by Marvel. While the original Gamora was sacrificed by Thanos for the Soul Stone in Avengers: Infinity War, a 2014 variant was brought to the future with the Mad Titan and company during the events of Avengers: End Game. After Iron Man’s (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrificial snap, Thanos and everyone on the battlefield turned to dust, but Gamora’s fate was left hanging. By the end of the film, Star-Lord was using the ship’s computer to scan for signs of her but was seemingly unable to find any proof she survived the snap.

Avengers: Infinity War and End Game directors Joe and Anthony Russo, otherwise known as the Russo brothers, said Gamora’s ultimate fate would be left up to Guardians of the Galaxy writer and director James Gunn, who was recently announced as the new chairman and CEO for film, TV and animation of DC Studios, alongside Peter Safran.

According to Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be about Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) struggling with the loss of Gamora, while the Guardians rally around him. Meanwhile, they have to defend the universe while protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

via Marvel Studios

Theorists believe Gamora will be sought out for assistance against the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), who will serve as the film’s primary villain. Other theorists believe Gamora will be the new leader of the Ravagers, who played a major role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The Mad Titan’s favorite daughter is a fighter, no doubt, and it looks like she will once again team up with the Guardians, despite her wariness of them in Avengers: End Game. She’s seen in at least four shots in the trailer, and will undoubtedly play a large role in the film.

The highly sought-after Saldana – who stars in the two highest-grossing movies of all time – is no stranger to playing an alien, but she gets the opportunity to wield big swords, kick butt and take names in Guardians of the Galaxy. Despite the green make-up, it must be good to be green.