‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star wouldn’t be too bothered if her Marvel career was over

We know for a fact that James Gunn and Dave Bautista will be bowing out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 finally comes to theaters in May of next year, but what about the rest of the roster?

You’d imagine the franchise would find a way to keep the likes of Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, Karen Gillan’s Nebula, and Zoe Saldaña’s Gamora as part of the mythology at the very least, without even mentioning scene-stealers and newcomers including Vin Diesel’s Groot, Bradley Cooper’s Rocket, and Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock.

By the time Vol. 3 lands a few months from now, it’ll mark Saldaña’s eighth MCU project in total, with the actress lending her talents to the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, the upcoming Disney Plus Holiday Special, as well as theme park attractions Mission Breakout and Cosmic Rewind.

That’s not a bad return, but Saldaña revealed in an interview with Variety that she wouldn’t be all that bothered were her career as part of the MCU to draw to a close imminently.

“I can never say no to anything, but that green makeup? I wouldn’t be upset if it didn’t happen again. I miss Gamora, but I don’t miss 3:30am calls and five-hour makeup sessions and trips to the dermatologist afterwards.”

Having already starred in the two highest-grossing moves in the history of cinema, with Avatar: The Way of Water fully capable of making it a hat-trick, Saldaña has experienced unprecedented success as it is. As much as fans would miss Gamora, it would be understandable where she to bow out on the undoubted high of Vol. 3.