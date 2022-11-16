New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ poster will have you sympathizing with Drax’s nipples

Even though we’re all still reeling from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, don’t forget that the next and final chapter of the MCU’s Phase Four will be with us as soon as next week. Fresh off landing the keys to the kingdom over at DC, James Gunn is returning to Marvel for the franchise’s very first festive special in the form of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, set to deck our halls on Disney Plus next Friday.

Ahead of its incoming arrival, a jolly new poster for the hour-long Christmas present has arrived, featuring Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) dressed up in their festive finest. In particular, it’s hard not to feel sorry for Drax’s sensitive nipples chafing against that fetching Christmas sweater he’s wearing, which is adorned with a Santa hat-wearing cat head with laser eyes, against the background of a pizza slice. You do you, Drax.

Promotional image of Mantis and Drax for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special pic.twitter.com/NCOkfVTdkI — Marvel Focus (@TheMarvelFocus) November 16, 2022

As the first trailer revealed, the Holiday Special will see Drax and Mantis endeavor to cheer up their pal Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) after he’s still moping over Gamora’s disappearance in Avengers: Endgame. They take the Guardians back to Earth and attempt to celebrate a traditional human Christmas, which apparently involves kidnapping one of the planet’s most legendary heroes, Kevin Bacon.

Gunn has promised big things from this one, teasing that it’s the craziest thing he’s ever made—a bold claim from the man who’s given us the likes of Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad. We’ll find out if he’s telling the truth once we get to unwrap The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special ourselves come Nov. 25. Remember that Vol. 3 is set to follow in just a few months’ time next May.