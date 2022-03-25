James Gunn says ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ is the greatest thing he’s ever done

James Gunn has been responsible for plenty of weird and wonderful comic book adaptations so far, ranging from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise to acclaimed HBO Max series Peacemaker via irreverent R-rated romp The Suicide Squad, while he’s also set to voice himself in the upcoming third season of animated favorite Harley Quinn.

Despite the filmmaker’s recent admission that he’s potentially cooking up a second additional DCEU project to complement the second run of adventures for John Cena’s Christopher Smith, Gunn has hyped up Disney Plus exclusive The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special as potentially his greatest creation yet.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Gunn confirmed that the one-off festive extravaganza will debut on streaming this December, and couldn’t speak highly enough of the upcoming intergalactic escapade.

“The Holiday Special is the greatest thing I’ve ever done in my life. It’s totally ridiculous, and every day we can’t believe that we’re making it. We all completely love it. It is unlike anything that anyone’s ever seen before. I can’t wait for people to see it. And it’s out pretty soon. You know, it’s out this Christmas. It’s not like people have to wait that long.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has been confirmed as MCU canon, so along with a ridiculous superhero story, we can expect it to lead directly into next summer’s Vol. 3. Gunn is keeping himself plenty busy in the comic book realm for the foreseeable future, and his track record so far is more than enough to generate hype.