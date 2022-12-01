‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ fans only care about one thing after watching the ‘Vol. 3’ trailer
Many Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 fans are longing for the same thing as Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill: His rekindled romance with Zoe Saldaña’s Gamora.
Upon the release of Vol. 3‘s first trailer, we did get some glimpses of Gamora. But of course, if you’ve kept up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you will know that it’s likely not the same Gamora that we saw in the first two films.
The OG Gamora was sacrificed by her adopted father, Josh Brolin’s Thanos, in order for him to obtain the Soul Stone in Avengers: Infinity War. That iteration of the character is permanently deceased, as far as we know. However, in Avengers: Endgame, an alternative universe version of Gamora from 2014 — when she was still Thanos’ right-hand woman — got dumped into our universe. She decided to betray her father, help the Avengers defeat him, and then went off to form a new life with the Ravagers.
The green-skinned alien with a knack for shooting fierce looks that could pierce the most hardened space bounty hunter’s heart was a welcome sight for many fans.
However, one fan wondered why the Time Variance Authority didn’t take the initiative to “prune” the alternate universe Gamora, like they did with Tom Hiddleston’s Norse Trickster God in his self-titled show, Loki?
The Guardians films are known for characters heroically sacrificing themselves at the end of the movie, such as Vin Diesel’s OG Groot in Vol. 1 and Michael Rooker’s Yondu in Vol. 2. This fact was enough to make one fan very worried that the same fate might be in store for Gamora, again.
Another fan wasn’t so sure it would be a good idea to have Gamora hook up with Peter in the threequel, since she will be a completely different person at any rate.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to theaters on May 5, 2023.