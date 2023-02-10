First trailer for ‘Fast X’ goes retcon-crazy to set the family up for one last ride

No franchise can go on forever, with the first trailer for Fast X setting Dominic Toretto and the gang up for their penultimate ride.

As tends to be the case with the most recent installments, it looks as though the events have been heavily retconned to tie in with previous installments, and Jason Momoa’s villain has been revealed as the son of Joaquim de Almeida’s Reyes from Fast Five. Does it make sense? No. Does it matter? Also no.

A glimpse of Paul Walker is enough to tug at the heartstrings, though, making it look as if the final chapter in The Fast Saga will be tying up as many loose ends as possible, before Vin Diesel and the gang finally ride off into the sunset for real. Or, at least until the next wave of spinoffs are announced.

New additions to the ensemble alongside Momoa include Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, Rita Moreno, and Alan Ritchson, an intriguing cocktail of brains, brawn, beauty, and brutality. Given the chance in director, Fast X has a point to prove, and Louis Leterrier looks to be acquitting himself very well if the first footage is any indication. It is indeed very fast, and exceedingly furious, so we’re all-in already.

The action looks as ludicrous as you’d imagine from a series that’s featured Ludacris as a key player for 20 years, with several new faces coming along for the ride. Fast X is roaring into theaters in May, so it’s time to buckle up for another jaw-dropping ride.