Brie Larson is locked, loaded, and rocking leather in first ‘Fast X’ images

One of the many hallmarks of the long-running Fast & Furious franchise – besides stretching the laws of physics, gravity, and logic ever closer to breaking point – is roping in a bevvy of big names to join an already massive roster. Fast X is going to be no different, with the first images from the upcoming sequel revealing newbies Brie Larson and Jason Momoa.

As far as new recruits go, an Academy Award winner and one of the most wholesome stars in Hollywood – both of whom have headlined billion-dollar comic book blockbusters at Marvel and DC respectively – isn’t a bad way to go. We know that Momoa is playing the villain, but Empire has director Louis Leterrier dishing the first plot details, as well as revealing Larson’s character to be called Tess.

EXCLUSIVE IMAGE 🚨



Brie Larson plays the mysterious Tess in #FastX.



Read more and see world-first new images here: https://t.co/voYpwOJJjm pic.twitter.com/5213Xq9XqV — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) February 9, 2023

“When you have fought so hard to keep your faith and protect your family, and literally change the world, which is the case of Dom Toretto, there is a price to pay. His enemies are coming after him. There’s a total sum of enemies that are coming after him.”

WORLD-FIRST IMAGE ALERT 🚨



Meet Jason Momoa's #FastX villain, Dante: he's "1000% Momoa," director Louis Leterrier tells Empire.



READ MORE: https://t.co/voYpwOJJjm pic.twitter.com/hwt9afbsw9 — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) February 9, 2023

Rocking a leather jacket and cocking a shotgun is every bit as badass as you’d expect, even if we don’t know what side of the divide Larson’s Tess is playing. Could she be a friend or foe to Dominic Toretto and the family? History has shown there’s absolutely no way to predict what’s going to happen, but we’ll have a much better idea when the first trailer for Fast X airs this coming weekend.