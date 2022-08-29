Brie Larson is sharing some behind-the-scenes photos from the upcoming Fast X, which by the looks of things, is a rather draining filming experience.

Though Larson did not explicitly mention that Fast X was the film in question accompanying the pair of photos, a couple of context clues make it obvious this is what is being filmed. For one, Larson is seated in a canvass set chair next to an empty seat labeled “Peter Cramer,” the President of the studio behind Fast X, Universal Pictures, and written in that distinguishable font for which the franchise is now known. We’ve also known for some time that Larson co-stars in the upcoming film as she is listed in Fast X’s official cast on IMDb. Plus, co-star Vin Diesel confirmed the Fast X‘s filming was underway on his own Instagram page back in April.

Larson captioned the photos, “Start to finish.” While the Oscar-winning actor looked typically chipper in the first photo, she looked exhausted in the second photo, which we assume was from a long day of filming the reportedly stunt-heavy movie.

Larson is one of two big names, among others, debuting in the tenth installment of the already impressive ensemble of the Fast and the Furious franchise, with Jason Momoa also being a member of the cast. Neither Momoa’s nor Larson’s characters have been named in Fast X, according to the movie’s IMDb page. However, we do at least know that Momoa, for one, will be playing a villain in the film, according to a recent tease he gave in an interview.

It would also seem Momoa is taking a rather significant physical toll by reportedly insisting on doing many of his own stunts, such as riding a motorcycle in Rome, which is thought to be a possible explanation for a head injury he appears to have sustained back in May.

Fast X is expected to hit theaters on May 19, 2023.