First ‘Violent Night’ reactions hype the skull-crushing festive action movie we’ve been waiting for

Any action movie hailing from 87North Productions is instantly going to be on the radar of genre fans everywhere, but December’s Violent Night is upping the insanity to an entirely new level by having David Harbour dish out season’s beatings as an ass-kicking Santa Claus who tries to save a family from certain doom after they’re taken hostage by money-hungry home invaders.

Dead Snow and Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters‘ Tommy Wirkola is on directorial duties, and combining festive frolics with the team behind the John Wick franchise, Atomic Blonde, Bob Odenkirk’s Nobody, Netflix’s Kate, and Bullet Train guarantees that the violent set pieces are going to be expertly-choreographed and suitably hard-hitting.

The first trailer dropped earlier this week to give audiences a taster of what’s in store when Violent Night lands on December 2, and the reactions coming out of the first screening at New York Comic Con highlight that the skull-crushing Christmas caper is destined to live up to expectations and then some.

Just watched #ViolentNight at #NYCC and it’s a BLAST. Very much DIE HARD meets BAD SANTA w/ some epically inventive holiday-themed fight scenes. David Harbour is perfect as Santa. Lots of heart, head wounds & holiday cheer. This one definitely earns its title. See it w/ a crowd! pic.twitter.com/7QKIwR0BVN — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 8, 2022

#ViolentNight is packed with Christmas magic … and CARNAGE. When it gets going it’s one gleeful bloody set piece after the next & it’s all brimming with holiday spirit. David Harbour is downright delightful as a kick ass Santa Claus determined to kill off his naughty list. #NYCC pic.twitter.com/dawk5fkNZx — Perribite (@PNemiroff) October 8, 2022

Bah humbug, motherfucker! #ViolentNight is the perfect combo of gore & Xmas magic. David Harbour doesn’t hold back as a vengeful Santa Clause destined to deliver one last bang. With Final Destination-worthy kill shots & an eerie amount of logic, this film is a true gift! #NYCC pic.twitter.com/4H6rWimJqc — Quoth the Raven 🦇 (@raventbrunner) October 8, 2022

First 'Violent Night' poster reveals David Harbour's ass-kicking Santa Claus 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

#ViolentNight starring @DavidKHarbour lived up to its name from start to finish w/ moments that made me actually cover my eyes while having other moments that made me go "awww" because Christmas cheer. A must-watch when it hits theaters December 2, 2022 🎅🎄✨ #NYCC2022 pic.twitter.com/rfePDCdIvE — Lyra Hale @ #NYCC (@TheAltSource) October 8, 2022

#ViolentNight is loads of fun. Super violent. David Harbour is perfect casting in this. Universal might have a sleeper hit on its hands. pic.twitter.com/BV0BgvffT9 — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) October 8, 2022

VIOLENT NIGHT: NOBODY and DIE HARD rolled into one black comedy. Hopefully this is the beginning of a new Christmas franchise. In addition to the laughs, there were 3 kills that had people cheering. Can't wait to see this again. #ViolentNight pic.twitter.com/VZK1F04vyM — Brandon Norwood (@bjntweets) October 8, 2022

Mel Gibson’s Fatman covered similar ground last year, albeit with more of a darkly comedic thriller element than outright explosive action, with Violent Night set to deliver on its promise as an instant cult classic that fans are going to religiously fire up right around the most wonderful time of the year on an annual basis.

Santa Claus as an action hero isn’t something we ever thought we’d get excited about, but we’ll be damned if the hype for Violent Night hasn’t just been ratcheted up by several notches.