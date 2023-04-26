First ‘Wonka’ trailer sees Timothée Chalamet burst into song and shows the power of magical chocolate

This year’s CinemaCon gave audiences a glimpse of something beyond their purest imagination with a first-look preview of Wonka. Movie fans were treated to a magical preview filled with music, magic, and the charm that made this Roald Dahl character memorable.

Variety reported that CinemaCon screened an exclusive extended trailer for the upcoming film, which gave audiences their first glimpse of Timothee Chalamet‘s Willy Wonka. In the trailer, the character spins around a light pole, Singin’ in the Rain style. In addition, the trailer revealed that the chocolates produced in the chocolate factory can do more than just satisfy one’s sweet tooth. It was reported that the chocolates produced in Wonka’s factory could make people fly. The trailer also featured a quote that should be a reminder for everyone who has a dream they wish would come true.

“Every good thing in this world started with a dream. So you hold onto yours.”

Alongside the showcase of Timothee’s Wonka character, the trailer also showed Hugh Grant‘s Oompa-Loompa, who was first seen trapped in a jar. Wonka frees him in exchange for working in his factory. Another character that was also introduced in the trailer was Wonka’s mother, played by Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman as a Cockney innkeeper, and Calah Lane as Wonka’s unnamed new friend.

Wonka is an upcoming prequel to the popular children’s book, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The film will shed light on the character’s youth before Charlie Bucket won his golden ticket. It was also reported that the film would also shed light on Wonka’s eccentric personality and his obsession with candy.

Wonka is scheduled to come out in theaters on Dec. 15, 2023.