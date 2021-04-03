The Flash Movie May Reference Adam West’s Batman

Throughout its torturous development that saw a revolving door of writers and directors board the project before departing soon afterwards, the one constant about The Flash has been that the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut has always been positioned as a loose adaptation of the Flashpoint storyline, one that introduces the concept of the multiverse into the DCEU.

In a post-Snyder Cut world, that’s an even more interesting proposition. We’ve been hearing for years that the movie could be used to erase Zack Snyder’s blockbusters from official canon, and it would certainly provide the Warner Bros. brass with a get out of jail free card when it comes to moving forward and leaving Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and HBO Max’s Justice League in the rear view mirror.

First Concept Art From The Flash Revealed At DC FanDome 1 of 3

The other expected pitfall of being a multiversal blockbuster is that almost anyone to have appeared in any DC Comics adaptation has been rumored for a cameo, something that’s impossible to confirm or deny until The Flash is released next November. It’s not a surprise guest, but we’ve nonetheless heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck would be joining the cast as Batman long before it was confirmed – that Andy Muschietti’s alternate reality epic could reference Adam West’s classic 1960s TV show.

Further details weren’t made readily available, and it could be something as innocuous as Ezra Miller’s Flash saying, ‘Holy something or other, Batman’ to either Affleck or Michael Keaton’s Caped Cruaders, or a multiversal glimpse at one version of the Dark Knight sporting a costume very similar to West’s getup. Nobody played Batman more times than Adam West, so it would be a fitting tribute to the late actor’s enduringly popular stint as the comic book icon.