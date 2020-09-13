The Flash Movie Restarts Everything, Features A Ton Of DC Characters

This Saturday marked part two of DC FanDome and we were treated to another load of virtual panels dedicated to DC’s upcoming movies and TV shows, revealing all kinds of juicy information in the process. For instance, The Flash director Andy Muschietti discussed the enormous scope of the Scarlet Speedster’s debut solo outing, teasing that it will restart the whole DCEU and feature a ton of DC characters.

When answering a fan question about his film, Muschietti stopped short of going into specifics, but he did promise that The Flash will be a “fun and exciting” ride with plenty to thrill audiences. Most intriguingly, he remarked that it will “restart everything” but it won’t “forget” what’s come before.

Here’s how the director put it:

“Well, I want you to go see it, so I’m not going to tell you a lot,” Muschietti explained. “But what I will tell you is that it’s a ride. It’s going to be fun and exciting and there are a lot of DC characters in it. Flash is the superhero of this film because he is the bridge between all of these characters and timelines. And in a way, it restarts everything and doesn’t forget anything.”

Let’s pick apart what he’s saying here. Firstly, we know that Flashpoint is a major influence on the movie, so it seems a safe bet that it’ll reboot the DCEU timeline in a similar way to how the comic book arc rebooted DC Comics continuity. However, The Flash won’t be all “out with the old, in with the new,” as it’ll honor DC’s past, too. For instance, Michael Keaton is coming back as his version of Batman. That seems to be what Muschietti is alluding to when he says it won’t forget anything.

With everything being packed into the film, there’s a risk that Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen might be a guest star in his own picture, but the director is keen to stress that The Flash won’t sideline the titular hero. As he says here, Barry is “the bridge” that makes the multiversal scale of the movie possible. We’ve also heard that his grief over his mother’s death will be the big emotional heart of the piece.

The Flash will likely start filming in 2021 ahead of its arrival in cinemas in June 2022.