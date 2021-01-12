The Flash Producer May’ve Just Teased The Movie’s Main Villain

The Flash producer Barbara Muschietti may have just slyly confirmed who the movie’s main villain will be in a light-hearted social media post.

The Scarlet Speedster’s debut solo film has gone through many iterations over the years, but the one that’s actually on its way comes from It director Andy Muschietti, with his sister and frequent collaborator Barbara on board to produce. The Muschiettis have already revealed a bunch of exciting details about their movie and now, they may have potentially made clear that we can expect Reverse-Flash to show up.

Barbara took to Instagram this week to share a snap of herself and someone else wearing Flash-related socks – one was sporting a pair patterned after Barry Allen’s costume and the other had yellow socks with a red lightning symbol in front of a black oval. In other words, the colors of Eobard Thawne, Barry’s ultimate nemesis.

Ever since we learned that The Flash would be inspired by Flashpoint, it seemed easy to conclude that Reverse-Flash would feature, given his integral presence in the comic book. Justice League even set up Barry’s dad Henry Allen being wrongly imprisoned for killing his wife – as every DC fan knows, it was actually Thawne who murdered her. That said, Thawne’s involvement has yet to be totally confirmed. Which is odd considering we’ve already had much bigger surprises announced, like Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton reprising their versions of Batman.

There’s no word yet, then, on who’s going to play Reverse-Flash opposite Ezra Miller in the film, though fans have come up with several standout suggestions over the years. In any case, shooting is expected to begin on The Flash this April in the UK, so we should get some casting news over the next couple of months. In the meantime, let us know who you want to see portray Thawne on the big screen in the comments section below.