In some sense, it is fitting Ezra Miller’s The Flash has had whiplash with its release date. Since its announcement in 2014, its release date has changed more than five times, and it has now been changed again, being brought forward a week.

NEW: DC’s #TheFlash has moved release dates… up! It will now arrive in theaters on June 16, not June 23. pic.twitter.com/CnBiAYa6OE — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 5, 2022

Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes veteran Erik Davis tweeted the above earlier today. The film is now sandwiched in-between Transformers: Rise of the Beasts on June 9 and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny on June 30, the latter of which it was previously scheduled to open just a week before. Its new release date will be alongside Pixar’s Elemental and replies say this shows what the big gun is in that month. For one user, it even suggests a level of fear and comfort with what will not pose any commercial threat.

Scared of Indy 5, but not of elemental. — Traveler (@mtnskyocean889) December 5, 2022

For another, this represents a further marginalization of Pixar – which has seen many of their recent efforts go straight to streaming as opposed to the theater – and they worry this will lead to a change for Elemental. So far it is set for theaters, but, things can shift.

Why does everyone hate Pixar (the best movie studio) now? When will Elemental be released in theaters now? https://t.co/NUDbuXqgmV — FANIMATOR (@fanimator03) December 5, 2022

Then, for another, the change represents a victory after the film’s many, many delays and long road to production and troubles with star Ezra Miller. Things could still go south, but, for now, it is a time for fans of the character to gloat over delays to other’s work.

Will the above comments prove to be ill-fated? Time will tell once next summer rolls around.