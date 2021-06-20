The Flash Set Photos Reveal First Look At Michael Keaton’s Return

After a long period in development hell, The Flash is out of the blocks. The solo outing for the Scarlet Speedster looks set to greatly expand the boundaries of the DCEU with a multiversal adventure that will feature both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne/Batman. So far Warner Bros has kept a very tight lid on this production, though today the shoot came to central London and I was there.

The scene was being shot in front of the iconic St. Paul’s Cathedral, though judging by the ‘Central City’ badged cop cars and taxis roaming the streets London is standing in for Barry Allen’s hometown. When the cameras rolled a smartly suited Ezra Miller emerged and had a short talk with Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne, and you can check out some shots of the scene in questions via the tweet and gallery below.

So what could this mean for the movie? Well, Barry Allen is looking more stylish than his grungy appearance in Justice League, so perhaps his secret identity has been blown after saving the world. Then again, Keaton’s Bruce Wayne appeared to be friendly with him, so he might have taken Barry out shopping. As yet we don’t know how the DCEU Flash and the Burtonverse Batman will meet, but given that Keaton’s Wayne has a snazzy black supercar in waiting I’m betting this scene is set in his universe.

Let’s hope we get to see more of the movie as it continues to shoot on the streets of London. Most of the superheroic scenes in costume are likely filmed in studio, but I’d love to see Keaton’s Batman back in the cape and cowl again.

The Flash will hit theaters November 4, 2022