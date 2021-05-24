WB Reportedly Wants Keaton And Affleck’s Batmen To Fight

It seems incredible to think that we’re actually getting Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck both playing Batman in the same movie, but the multiverse is going to be full of unexpected surprises like the one we’ll be receiving in November 2022 now that The Flash has finally sped its way out of development hell and into production.

There was talk that Keaton might end up dropping out, which was either due to his busy schedule and COVID-19 concerns or a desire to squeeze more money out of the studio depending on whether you believed the words that came directly out of the man’s mouth or unverified rumors, but the veteran actor did jet off to England to begin shooting his scenes recently.

Set photos have been snapped at Burghley House, Keaton’s old onscreen haunt that doubled for Wayne Manor in Tim Burton’s Batman duology, while it’s also been confirmed that he’ll be heading up to Scotland to film opposite Ben Affleck and Ezra Miller with Edinburgh and Glasgow doubling for Gotham City, which is becoming a regular spot for the iconic superhero after Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy and The Batman both used the country to gather exteriors and second unit footage.

However, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that it won’t be all plain sailing between the two Batmen, with the tipster reporting that Warner Bros. wants the costumed crimefighters to face off at some point. There’s no word on the when, where, how and/or why of the matter, and Affleck’s future after The Flash remains up in the air, so we probably won’t find out if the two grizzled vigilantes come to blows until the Scarlet Speedster’s long-awaited solo debut finally arrives next year.